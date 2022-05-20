Bridgestone Launches Bridgestone E8 Commitment - A Mission For The Sake Of Earth

Bridgestone Corporation launches its "Bridgestone E8 Commitment", which promises to take the company forward while caring about sustainability and the earth.

Japanese tyre manufacturer Bridgestone has launched the company's latest mission, the "Bridgestone E8 Commitment".

Announced in conjunction with the 91st anniversary of the founding of Bridgestone Tyre, the Bridgestone E8 Commitment is the company's new vision towards 2030, where it will serve as an axis to drive the corporation forward while earning the trust of future generations.

As Bridgestone tries to transform and realize its vision of "Toward 2050", where it aims to provide social, and customer value as a sustainable solutions company, the Japanese tyre manufacturer has put the E8 commitment in play to try and accelerate the vision.

The Bridgestone E8 commitment consists of eight values, including:

Energy - Committed to the realization of a carbon-neutral mobility society.

Ecology - Committed to advancing sustainable tyre technologies and solutions that preserve the environment for future generations.

Efficiency - Committed to maximizing productivity through the advancement of mobility.

Extension - Committed to nonstop mobility and innovation that keeps people and the world moving ahead.

Economy - Committed to maximizing the economic value of mobility and business operations.

Emotion - Committed to inspiring excitement and spreading joy to the world of mobility.

Ease - Committed to bringing comfort and peace of mind to mobility life.

Empowerment - Committed to contributing to a society that ensures accessibility and dignity for all.

Judging by the comments made by Shuichi Ishibashi, Global CEO of Bridgestone, regarding the launch of the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, he seems passionate and sincere about the sustainability mission.

"In order to celebrate the Group's 100th anniversary in 2031 as a sustainable solutions company as set out in our vision, I am pleased to announce the launch of our corporate commitment "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" and our focus on accelerating our transformation."

"The Bridgestone E8 Commitment will become 8 Bridgestone-like vectors guiding this evolution. We will drive corporate strategy reinforcement and corporate culture transformation along with this commitment and progress our journey together with our 130,000 global teammates."

"The journey ahead is sure to contain many obstacles, including the pursuit of both social and customer value, and the pursuit of sustainability and corporate growth. However, the Bridgestone Group will confront and overcome these challenges, and continue advancing."

"The Bridgestone E8 Commitment cannot be accomplished by the Group alone. We believe that earning the empathy of many stakeholders such as society, our partners and customers, and co-creating value with them will enable us to realize and support a sustainable society."

"At the start of the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, I would like to send out 3 messages to all of our stakeholders."

“Bridgestone will change, can you empathize with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment? Will you join us in creating value? Will you join us in supporting the realization of a sustainable society?"

The CEO finished off his brief by saying that "for the sake of the earth, which future generations have entrusted in our care, the Bridgestone Group is committed to supporting a sustainable society by co-creating 8 values together with our teammates, society, our partners and customers.”