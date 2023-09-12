Experiencing the new Potenza Sport, Bridgestone’s latest flagship UHP offering

The Bridgestone Potenza Sport tire made its debut in November 2021, boasting cutting-edge tyre technology. As the flagship model in the Potenza lineup available locally in Malaysia, it was engineered to provide exceptional road grip while maintaining excellent drivability and year-round usability.

We were lucky enough to be invited to put the tyre through its paces the Sepang International Circuit, where we could more freely explore the Potenza Sport’s true capabilities in both dry and wet conditions (the result of a morning downpour) as well as over varied surfaces. Aptly, the event was dubbed the Bridgestone Potenza Sport Experience.

Michael Chung, Managing Director, Bridgestone Tyre Sales (M) S.B. adds, “The Bridgestone Potenza Sport Driving Experience event underscores Bridgestone's unwavering commitment to delivering uncompromising performance and driving pleasure. Through this event, we aim to demonstrate how Potenza Sport embodies our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible on the road."

The tyre model is no stranger to those who are in the know about ultra high performance (UHP) tyres, being widely praised following its 2021 global debut for its exceptional grip levels and dry handling in particular.

During a slalom course activity, this certainly was proven true for us in the field with the tyres seemingly able to tangibly upgrade a Volkswagen Golf GTI’s handling and steering characteristics over what we had previously experienced on the car’s stock tyre.

Later in the day's programme, we were let loose on the South Track at the Sepang International Circuit where the Potenza Sport demonstrated the ease to which it can tolerate high speed and hard braking without breaking a sweat.

It’s no wonder, then, that due to its outstanding attributes, the Potenza Sport was chosen as original factory fitment by the most coveted car brands for their most coveted models such as the MC20 from Maserati as well as the BMW 8 series, Lamborghini Huracan STO and Lamborghini Revuelto.

The Potenza Sport tyres incorporate innovative features such as 3D sipes on the tread pattern to enhance shear stiffness, improve braking, and increase resistance to wear and tear. Furthermore, its tyre compound utilises an optimised proprietary formula and advanced mixing technology to enhance wet and dry handling.

Bridgestone also introduced a novel 'hybrid crown reinforcement' to maximise tyre stability at high speeds. Additionally, a sporty carcass package was applied to enhance structural integrity and steering responsiveness while reducing rolling resistance.

These Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres are available in a wide range of sizes, spanning from 18 to 22 inches. For more information, you can visit the Bridgestone Malaysia website or consult any authorised Bridgestone dealer nationwide.