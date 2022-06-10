2022 Maserati Grecale SUV Previewed In Malaysia - Three Variants On Offer

Naza Italia, the official custodian for Maserati here in Malaysia, has unveiled the brand's latest model offering, the 2022 Maserati Grecale. This "Everyday Exceptional" luxury SUV and a completely new model from the Italian marque is considered the first stage of the brand's move to EV using the Grecale platform that'll take place sometime next year.

With that being said, here is the lowdown on the new 2022 Maserati Grecale.

Three Variants On Offer

Before that electrification comes into play, the present model offering for the Maserati Grecale comes in three different variants - GT, Modena, and the range-topping Trofeo. Developed and manufactured in Italy, the Maserati Grecale is considered to be stiff competition against other models within the luxury SUV segment, particularly the Porsche Macan.

All three models basically offer different specs all around, from the exterior design, interior equipment, and right down to firepower within that elongated front hood. In other words, the Maserati Grecale is an SUV for those with deep pockets as well a taste for the finer things in life, especially if they have their eyes on the Trofeo.

MC20 Inspired Design

Embracing Maserati's new design language and visual symbol, the Grecale SUV carries a lot of design inspirations and elements from the brand's highly-regarded supercar, the MC20, but with more everyday usability as well as practicality. But that doesn't mean that they can't make the Grecale look sexy.

The front end features a low-hanging and concaved grille that's also inspired by the MC20. Smooth line and fluidity from front to rear showcase the brand's designing skills that feels more like an MC20 that transformed into an SUV rather than an SUV that was heavily inspired by the MC20, if that makes any sense.

Going through the range, the GT rides on a set of 19-inch wheels, followed by the Modena and its 20-inch setup, and ends with a set of 21-inch beauties on the Trofeo. As for dimensions, all three models are slightly different thanks to a slightly wider rear wheel track for the Modena compared to the GT, and even more so for the Trofeo.

Three variants - three different powertrains

The model on show today was the range-topping Grecale Trofeo, which is fitted with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that produces 530hp @ 6,500rpm and 620Nm of torque from 3,000rpm. This unit is actually the same engine that can be found in the MC20 but has been revised to accommodate the brand's latest SUV offering.

If you want to save money on road tax, then you can opt for either the GT or Modena which is fitted with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that churns out 300hp and 330hp respectively. All three models come with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission but different ratios to suit each model. There's an electronic self-locking rear differential for the Trofeo and a mechanical unit for the Modena (also available as an option for the GT).

Does the Grecale go offroad?

Despite looking like a modern-day city-dwelling Italian beauty with its huge screens and digitised analogue clock (a first in Maserati), the Grecale can actually handle minor off-road driving situations. All three variants have four different driving modes - Comfort, GT, Sport, and Offroad.

If you opt for the Trofeo, you'll get an extra 'Corsa' mode for those who are feeling a bit frisky and want to take it onto the track. Just a little something extra for you to enjoy all of its 530hp to the fullest.

Multi-Dimensional Audio System

If audio quality is a thing of priority, the Grecale has got that covered with a set of premium Italian Sonus Faber multi-dimensional audio system. A total of 14 speakers help to blast out superior quality tunes for all occupants, but if you get the Trofeo, that number is bumped up to 21.

So far, there's no mention of pricing just yet (that will only happen sometime in Q3 2022), but Naza Italia has received quite a number of bookings for the Maserati Grecale. For the initial launch, the GT model comes in Bronzo Opaco, while the Modena is available in Grigio Cangiante. The Trofeo? Giallo Corse.