CVT gearbox's reliability: The real story!

CVT gearbox, or Continuously Variable Transmissions, has become increasingly popular due to its efficiency, smooth gear shifts, and adaptable gear ratios. Yet, concerns about overheating and belt failures still linger. Let's delve into the truth behind these worries.

CVT Overheating?

CVT overheating is a genuine concern. Because it could potentially cause significant damage to vital components like the CVT fluid and could even lead to a snapped CVT belt.

Causes of overheating can be traced to cars designed for colder climates (commonly found in parallel imported cars that lacked sufficient localization for our hotter weather) and at times, neglect or a lack of awareness on the owner's part.

Note: Parallel imported cars are used cars imported into Malaysia, usually from Japan and the UK. They may look the same but some models may lack tropical climate specifications parts and cooling system to handle our hot weather. Also known in Malaysia as recon or recond - however you wanna spell it, this process involves repairing or replacing worn-out or damaged components to bring the car back to a good working condition.

Neglecting regular transmission oil change also worsen the issue as over time, the fluid loses its heat-dispersing effectiveness.

Snapped CVT belts?

CVT belts can unexpectedly snap, disconnecting the driver and driven pulleys within the gearbox, rendering the engine unable to drive the wheels.A CVT belt's strength is comes from numerous elements and ring packs, with higher quantity of ring packs contributing to its durability.

A snapped belt creates a messy situation within the gearbox, often slapping owners with an expensive gearbox replacement.

Aggressive driving or excessive power output are also main contributors to belt failures. CVTs are not made for heavy-duty use unlike high-performance vehicles. Prolonged hard acceleration and hard braking is a big no-no.

CVT's Reliability?

It's important to recognize that not all CVTs are created equal, with some model's CVT more reliably than others.

Why are CVTs becoming more common?

CVTs gain popularity due to their simplified design, reduced size, lower production costs, and enhanced fuel efficiency. Plus, the majority of drivers are not overly concerned with the finer details and are more focused on the practical aspects of getting from point A to point B efficiently and comfortably. In other words, as long as it functions smoothly, saves fuel and works reliably (within the context of regular drivers doing their daily commutes). Hey, we're all for it!

With that being said, let me take you through some facts about CVT gearbox you may not be aware of:

1. Smoother driving experience: CVTs make driving feel really smooth because they can smoothly accelerate or slow down without any noticeable gear shifts.

2. Uses less fuel: CVTs are good at using just the right amount of fuel because the transmission keeps the engine running at its most optimum speed, especially in city driving.

3. Handles different roads well: CVTs can quickly adjust to different types of roads, like going up steep hills or cruising on highways - the car always runs as efficiently as possible.

CVTs can be a reliable transmissions when operated correctly - with decent driving and regular maintenance. Overheating and belt failures can be avoided by taking care of it.

So, are cars with CVTs not reliable? The answer is, it depends on how they are maintained and operated. So, stop worrying and just take care of your autoguru.comcar's CVT gearbox alright?

Peace out.

