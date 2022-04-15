Dash-Scam: Klang Man Hops Onto Bonnet, Cracks Windscreen, Mystery 'Witnesses' Pop Up

The presence of a dashcam has foiled the plans of some criminal schemers who attempted to extort money from an innocent motorist near Klang.

Imagine you’re driving along around noon on a clear day, safely minding your own business when suddenly someone runs up to your car and throws themselves onto your front windscreen.

Common Occurence In Klang?

Unexpected and absurd as it is, it clearly isn’t your fault. However, this is what has become commonly known as some kind of con job or a form of insurance fraud to make it look like you, the driver, was responsible for colliding with a pedestrian head-on.

This is exactly what transpired last week, specifically “after the 3rd bridge heading to Kapar….”

The 45-second video embedded above shows a car making a left-hand turn down a street where a man was waiting in the middle of the road. He then runs up to the car and launches himself onto it, cracking the windscreen and feigning injury as he slides to the ground.

A Team Of Fraudsters

A few seconds after that, three apparent ‘witnesses’ (accomplices) come out of nowhere to check on the man and help him to his feet. It’s almost too convenient, isn’t it? Of course, they will claim that the car was at fault. It’s their word against the driver’s, so to speak.

Their scheme relies on the driver (or the target, in this case) to be so panicked and fearful of police involvement that they can then be extorted. However, what the perps did not count on was the presence of a dashcam that was recording the entire incident, clearly showing that the driver was not at fault and exposing their scheme.

Get A Dashcam. Just Do It.

According to the vehicle owner, the group quickly dispersed in defeat when he said to wait for the police to arrive so he can show them the dashcam footage. PDRM later told him that they have received many reports of these kinds of activities happening in that area.

While their plan was ruined by the video evidence, the owner was still saddled with a broken windscreen, unfortunately. At least the dashcam will help with the insurance claim.

This is another perfect example showing how important it is to get a dashcam installed, no matter what kind of vehicle you drive or where you live. Some automakers in Malaysia such as Toyota and Honda already offer them - called Digital Video Recorders (DVR) - as factory accessories as they know how many car buyers get them from the aftermarket.