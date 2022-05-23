DBKL Will Tow Away Cars This June

DBKL to start towing away cars along Jalan Kiara 1, Mont Kiara starting from June.

One of the most annoying things that a resident can face is when motorists park indiscriminately in front of your home - which is why DBKL (Kuala Lumpur City Hall) is announcing that starting from June, towing operations will roll out along Jalan Kiara 1.

Why does DBKL want to tow away cars?

DBKL Enforcement director Osman Ismail said operations to tow away vehicles would start next month to address the problem of vehicles parking there illegally.

“DBKL will give a two-week allowance as it is still Hari Raya but will start towing in June,” said Ismail.

According to The Star, residents around the area want stern action taken, including towing away vehicles to prevent motorists from parking indiscriminately.

After lodging repeated complaints to DBKL on vehicles occupying the Jalan Kiara 1 roadside, the residents have also been questioning the delay in initiating enforcement action.

As Jalan Kiara 1 is the sole access to several condominiums in Mont Kiara, the vehicles parking there illegally obstruct traffic flow and are a safety hazard to motorists and pedestrians.

According to TheStar, there are also some other problems in the area that add to the congestion.

Vendors trading by the roadside add to the congestion

According to 10 Mont Kiara Joint Management Committee (JMC) resident manager Sobel Phang, residents have also complained of rubbish being littered by the roadside.

This is because vendors have started trading on the pedestrian walkway. One sells coffee, and the other offers pet grooming services. They have even set up tables and are blocking the pedestrian walkway. Motorists who patronise these services are also adding to traffic congestion,” added 10 Mont Kiara JMC chairman Hiten Asher.

A StarMetro report on April 13 highlighted that DBKL had issued 2,386 compounds to errant motorists for parking along Jalan Kiara 1 and Jalan Kiara 4 last year.

Despite giving out the fines, it seems like things continued as usual, which is why DBKL is now taking sterner action.