Deepal SO7 previewed in Malaysia, launch soon- aimed to fight BYD Sealion 7

As previously reported, Bermaz, a leading automotive distributor in Malaysia, has announced the arrival of the Deepal brand, Today, we’re taking a look at the latest additions: Deepal S07.

The dimensions are 4,750 mm long, 1,930 mm wide and 1,625 mm tall. Even so, the S07 is 130 mm longer, 30 mm wider and 25 mm taller than the S05, while its 2,900 mm wheelbase is 20 mm longer. That makes it around the same size as the Xpeng G6 – that also distributed by Bermaz- and Tesla Model Y.

The Deepal S07 draws power from a single rear-mounted electric motor that delivers a robust 258 PS (190 kW) and 320 Nm of torque, outclassing its counterpart, the Deepal S05. This impressive performance enables the S07 to achieve a 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 7.6 seconds, reaching a top speed of 180 km/h. The vehicle has a 68.82 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, offering a respectable range of 485 km on the NEDC cycle.

While the S05 embraced a softer, more understated design language, the Deepal S07 ups the ante with a more dynamic and striking visual identity. Every element, from its aggressive X-shaped front bumper to the larger air intakes, exudes a sense of athleticism. The S07's dynamic lines, particularly the upswept window line and the signature D-pillar cut, create a visually enticing floating roof effect.

Technology takes centre stage within the S07's minimalist interior with a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chipset, consistent with its sibling model, the S05. Front passengers are treated to luxury features such as heated, ventilated, and massaging seats, while the front passenger receives the added perk of an ottoman.

Many features enhance the S07's technology suite, including an augmented reality head-up display, a panoramic glass roof, and a premium Sony sound system with 14 speakers.

Anticipation builds as Deepal prepares to enter the Malaysian market with the S07. Although pricing details remain under wraps, the projected launch date of mid-2025 suggests this vehicle could soon hit Malaysian roads, offering drivers a unique blend of design, technology, and efficiency.