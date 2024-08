Whether it’s allowing us to travel from destination to destination for work or leisure, spending quality time with family over a road trip, or simply enjoying the open road by ourselves, our cars grant us a freedom we shouldn’t take for granted.

While the average person will likely own several cars over their lifetime, getting your first car is always pretty special as, for so many of us, it opens the floodgates of personal mobility, granting us a freedom we’ve never experienced. For a lot of first-time car owners, however, it also comes with a little anxiety.

For example, traffic isn't always easy to deal with, there’s always the possibility of being involved in an accident, and if we’re still young, being committed to repaying a hire purchase loan is definitely something out of our comfort zone.

For this Merdeka season, in the spirit of freedom and independence, CARSOME has some exciting offers lined up to make that first car ownership experience as smooth and worry-free as possible.

In the spirit of national pride, CARSOME is offering Proton or Perodua buyers a chance to win an extended warranty of a whopping 5-years to go along with their new ride, ensuring peace of mind over the long-term, securing their investment and making each drive one taken with confidence. A total of 67 winners of this 5-year extended warranty coverage will be selected in conjunction with Malaysia’s 67 years of independence!

It’s also a perfect time to embrace the freedom of the open road, both for seasoned or first time car owners alike, as buyers looking for a compact cars from CARSOME such as the Perodua Myvi or Proton Iriz can enjoy a RM500* discount on selected models.

But if you’re looking to bring the whole gang with you, whether that be family or friends, or if you need a more versatile option with more space, CARSOME is offering a up to RM1,000 discount* on their selection of local SUVs and MPVs, perfect for those looking for a robust and reliable daily driver for their commutes.

*This promotion is available until 31st Aug 2024 only.

By choosing CARSOME, customers are not only getting access to a wide range of quality vehicles, especially so if they are CARSOME Certified, but are also becoming part of a community that values trust, transparency, and customer satisfaction.

Give the best possible start to your car ownership journey with these exclusive discounts and the chance to win a 5-year vehicle warranty. Visit CARSOME, log on to their website, or download their app for iOS or Android today and take advantage of these incredible promotions. Your journey towards freedom on the road starts here.