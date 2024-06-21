ETCM opens new Nissan 3S centre in Muar, Johor with dealer partner NM Supreme

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) recently inaugurated a new Nissan 3S centre in Muar, Johor, operated by their dealer partner NM Supreme. This latest addition adheres to the Nissan Retail Concept (NRC) corporate identity, distinguished by a prominent red Nissan tablet on its exterior.

Spanning over 8,000 square feet, the state-of-the-art RM2 million facility boasts a spacious showroom capable of displaying up to six vehicles. Customers can enjoy a comfortable lounge area equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi and a selection of food and beverages.

The centre also features a 4,000 square foot service area with four service bays, staffed by six professionally trained technicians. This service centre can accommodate up to 16 vehicles daily, translating to an estimated 352 vehicles per month.

Located at 106, Jalan Meriam, Muar, the NM Supreme Nissan 3S centre offers convenient operating hours. The showroom is open from 9 am to 6 pm Monday to Saturday, and from 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday. The service centre operates from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm Monday to Friday, and from 8:30 am to 1 pm on Saturday.

Here's a navigation link to the new Nissan 3S centre in Muar, if you're interested.

“Customer satisfaction is central to what we do at Edaran Tan Chong Motor, we appreciate the efforts undertaken by our business partners at NM Supreme and congratulate them for setting up this beautiful 3S Centre in the heart of Muar. The initiative to elevate Nissan dealerships by being NRC-compliant is to ensure that customers receive world-class service at top-notch facilities, in line with the said Khoo Cheng Pah, the Chief Executive Officer of Edaran Tan Chong Motor.

“The Supreme Group operates a multi-brand automotive dealership network in Johor with an excellent track record in sales since 2004. We welcome them to the Nissan family with open arms and wish them all the success and growth in the coming years,” added Khoo.