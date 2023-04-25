Family in Proton Exora found unconscious after hitting Bentong toll divider

A family of four were found unconscious and subsequently rescued by traffic police officers after the Proton Exora they were travelling in had impacted a toll booth barrier in Bentong on Monday, April 24th at around 2.40pm.

It is suspected that the driver had fainted when approaching the toll plaza while travelling from Tok Bali in Kelantan to their destination in Balakong, Selangor.

The officers noticed the impact while on patrol along the Karak Highway, who proceeded to assist in removing them from the stricken vehicle, aided by members of the public.

The couple and their 2 children were given first aid by medical officers and were sent to Bentong Hospital for further treatment where a doctor’s examination revealed the victims had low blood oxygen levels, contributing to their state when the incident occurred.

The timely rescue and medical attention given to the family were fortunate, as low blood oxygen levels can lead to severe medical complications. While the cause of the driver's fainting remains officially unconfirmed, it's plausible that it was due to exhaustion or a lack of adequate ventilation within the vehicle.

It's crucial for drivers to take breaks during long journeys and to seek medical assistance if they have any underlying health concerns that could impact their driving. This incident serves as a reminder of the critical role of road safety and the necessity of remaining alert while behind the wheel.