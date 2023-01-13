Father sleeps in cramped Proton Satria to be close to his son in hospital

Father sleeps in his Satria at the Ipoh hospital parking lot to be close to his son, who has recently been diagnosed with brain tumour.

They say a father may only be a dad for a little while, but he is forever a son's hero - and if you think these are just some fictitious words printed on a card, 40 year-old Adi Saifullizam Abdul Sani has just proven why most sons will consider their father as their hero.

Picture credit: Sinar Harian

Adi has been seen sleeping in a Satria in the parking lot of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB), to accompany his youngest son, who is being treated at the hospital.

His 8 year old son, Muhammad Afeef Mikhail, has been receiving treatment at the hospital since undergoing surgery to take cell samples after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

According to myMetro, the father of three said Muhammad Afeef is now stable after the surgery but still needs to be treated and monitored at the HRPB Pediatric Ward. His son is accompanied by his wife, Aminah Othman, who stays by his son's side in the hospital.

Picture credit: Sinar Harian

He said that the decision to spend the night in the hospital parking lot was taken because he wanted to be close to his children and wife, in addition to several other constraints, including finances and the difficulty of finding a parking lot. He also wanted to be nearby if the doctor ever calls.

Adi works as a factory operator in Bidor, while Aminah is just a full-time housewife. He also took unpaid leave to be with his wife, who has been by the side of his son.

If you feel like you want to help out, you can contact Adi Saifullizam at 013-7922812.