For the car buyer, the SUV market is saturated with many models, many of which are solid options, making it challenging to select the right vehicle that balances style, performance, safety, power, practicality, and maybe that little extra something.

With that in mind, here’s some reasons why we’ve come to realise how the Mazda CX-5 2.0 High, however, stands out in this crowded field, offering a rounded but still uniquely ‘Mazda’ blend in a package that has, for good reason, remained an SUV frontrunner.

The Look: Mazda’s Evocative Styling

When it comes to vehicle aesthetics, personal preference plays a significant role. Nonetheless, the Mazda CX-5 consistently garners attention and admiration for its striking design. With its sleek lines, bold front grille, and elegant curves, the CX-5 exudes a sense of sophistication and modernity. Its design isn’t just about turning heads; it’s about embodying Mazda’s KODO: “Soul of Motion” design philosophy, which aims to create a sense of dynamic motion even when the vehicle is stationary.

The attention to detail is evident in every aspect of the CX-5’s exterior. The LED headlights and taillights, sculpted bodywork, and alloy wheels contribute to its premium appearance. Whether you're pulling up to a business meeting, taking a weekend getaway, or just pulling up to your own driveway, the Mazda CX-5 lets you arrive in style every time.

The Drive: An SUV That Connects You To The Road

Due to its larger size and higher centre of mass, driving an SUV often means compromising on handling and responsiveness, but this isn’t with the Mazda CX-5 2.0 High, or Mazda’s SUVs in general. Mazda has infused the CX-5 with a driving characteristics that are usually reserved for smaller, sportier cars like their famed MX-5. The result is an SUV that is not only pliant and comfortable for the family but also engaging and fun to drive when the mood strikes.

The CX-5 also features precise steering and a well-tuned suspension system that provides a connected feel to the road. Whether navigating city streets or winding country roads, the CX-5 delivers a confident and enjoyable experience behind the wheel while also benefitting from Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control Plus technology, which further enhances stability and handling, making cornering smoother and more controlled for both driver and passengers.

For those who value the driving experience, the Mazda CX-5 offers a rare combination of utility and driver satisfaction, reflecting their commitment to creating a seamless connection between the driver and the vehicle as part of their Jinba-Ittai philosophy, itself inspired by the deep bond and intuitive understanding shared between a horse and its rider,

This philosophy is evident in the precise handling, responsive steering, and ergonomic design of Mazda vehicles, ensuring that every movement feels natural and harmonious with the goal to create a driving experience where the car anticipates and responds to the driver's intentions, delivering joy, thrills and confidence on the road.

The Assuredness: Mazda's i-ACTIVSENSE

Safety is a paramount concern for any vehicle, and the Mazda CX-5 excels in this area with its i-ACTIVSENSE suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Despite its increasing prevalence, not all ADAS are created equal, and Mazda’s system has proven to be one of the most reliable, effective, and well-honed in the industry.

i-ACTIVSENSE includes features such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking. These systems work together to enhance driver awareness and mitigate the risk of accidents, making the CX-5 a smart choice for both families and individuals.

The Powertrain: Dynamic and Efficient

At the heart of the Mazda CX-5 2.0 High is a lively 2.0-litre SKYACTIV-G engine, paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission dubbed SKYACTIV-Drive. This naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine is renowned for its balance of performance, power delivery, and refinement with 162hp and 213Nm of torque, delivering ample power for everyday driving and highway cruising.

Meanwhile, the high-compression nature of the SKYACTIV technology optimises fuel efficiency without sacrificing performance, ensuring that you get the best of both worlds. The 6-speed automatic transmission is responsive and shifts seamlessly, enhancing the driving experience. Worth noting how this exact powertrain combo is also found in the highly praised MX-5, underscoring its sporty credentials. Whether you're accelerating from a stoplight or merging onto the highway, the CX-5’s powertrain delivers a spirited and engaging drive.

Practicality: Versatile and Spacious

An SUV must be practical, hence the ‘utility’ as the middle letter in the acronym, and the Mazda CX-5 excels in this regard. The CX-5 offers a spacious interior with a commodious 440-litre boot, providing ample room for luggage, groceries, or sports equipment. For larger items or additional storage, the rear seats can be easily folded down, expanding the cargo space to over 1,300 litres.

The interior layout is designed with versatility in mind, featuring a split-folding rear seat that allows you to more easily configure the space according to your needs. Whether you’re heading out on a family road trip or transporting bulky items, the CX-5 can accommodate your requirements. The cabin also boasts numerous storage compartments and practical features, such as a power liftgate, making loading and unloading hassle-free.

Have We Managed To Convince You?

The Mazda CX-5 2.0 High is more than just an attractive SUV; it’s a well-rounded vehicle that excels in design, driving dynamics, safety, power, and practicality. Its stylish exterior, engaging driving experience, robust safety features, dynamic powertrain, and versatile interior make it a standout choice in the competitive SUV market. If you're in the market for a new SUV that offers a perfect blend of form and function, the Mazda CX-5 2.0 High deserves serious consideration.

Log on to Mazda Malaysia's website for more information or to browse their full selection of vehicles, including the CX-5, or visit your nearest Mazda showroom to experience it up close and personal.