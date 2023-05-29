The CX-3 - Mazda’s Smallest SUV Is Brimming With Style And Personality

For 2023, the Mazda CX-3 continues to serve as the brand’s entry-level SUV, exuding a sense of allure and sophistication, having undergone a multitude of updates that has propelled beyond the competition and aligned perfectly with your aspirations and lifestyle.

To kick off the many reasons why the CX-3 should be anyone’s SUV shortlist, its sleek and timeless KODO design seamlessly combines intricate surfaces with flowing lines that stretch from the front to the back, resulting in a captivating representation of dynamic motion and a bold statement of charismatic style.

Exterior illumination on the range-topping 2.0L High is all-LED, including headlights, taillights, and daytime running lights (DRLs), emanating a sleek signature from every angle. Furthermore, those LED headlights feature automatic on/off and automatic levelling capabilities for enhanced safety and convenience.

The design of the Mazda CX-3 showcases various striking elements, such as 18-inch alloy wheels, a roof spoiler, powered sunroof, a shark fin antenna, dual exhaust outlets, and a sophisticated 3D horizontal slat front grille that adds depth and uniqueness.

When you lift its bonnet, you'll discover Mazda's reliable and proven SKYACTIV-G four-cylinder petrol engines in either 1.5 or 2.0-litre capacities, generating either 114PS and 149Nm or 154PS and 206Nm and mated to a 6-speed SKYACTIV-DRIVE automatic transmission with manual shift mode.

Advancements such G-Vectoring Control, which adjusts the engine and traction control response to optimise weight distribution and G-forces, collectively create a distinctive driving experience that Mazda is known for, referred to as 'Jinba-Ittai'. This term captures the seamless connection between the driver's thoughts and the vehicle's performance, resulting in a sense of intuitiveness and clarity, as if the car is an extension of one's own intentions on the road.

The Mazda CX-3, designed as an enjoyable compact crossover suitable for the entire family, prioritises safety without compromise. It comes equipped with a range of standard safety technologies, including six airbags (Front Driver & Passenger, Side, and Curtain), an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Traction Control System (TCS), Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Auto Hold Function, and Hill Launch Assist (HLA).

Moreover, an extensive range of proactive safety features is included (2.0L High only) to prevent accidents or collisions. Mazda's i-ACTIVSENSE suite of advanced safety technologies now incorporates additional features like High Beam Control (HBC), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Driver Attention Alert (DAA), and Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) for the Front & Rear. These join the previously available features such as Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

We invite you to experience the Mazda CX-3 for yourself at the BAuto Showcase, happening from 31st May to 5th June 2023 at the Oval Concourse of the 1 Utama Shopping Centre.

Not only will you be able to view, touch, sit in, and experience the Mazda CX-3, but you’ll also have the other cars under the BAuto umbrella - from Mazda range including the Mazda 3, Mazda MX-30, to the Kia Carnival, Sorento, and EV6, to the Peugeot 2008 SE, Peugeot Landtrek, and fully electric Peugeot e-2008.

Furthermore, in addition to exclusive sign up gifts, BAuto are offering a Bonanza Dip worth up to RM180,000 for cars purchased at the Showcase event. Peugeot customers will also stand a chance to win 2 travel tickets to Bahrain!