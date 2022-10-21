Four Kawasaki big bike models launched at MotoGP Sepang - From RM63,800

Edaran Modenas Sdn Bhd (EMOS), the official distributor of Kawasaki here in Malaysia, has officially introduced four 2022 big bike models at the MotoGP 2022 round in Sepang.

Available from November 2022 onwards, these four big bikes are none other than the Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX sport-tourer, Versys 1000 SE adventure-tourer, Z900RS modern-retro roadster, and the Ninja ZX-10R manic crotch rocket priced from RM71,400 to RM112,600.

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX - RM71,400

Starting with the Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX, this sport-tourer is said to offer the best of both worlds when it comes to sporty riding as well as great touring capabilities. Powered by a 1,043cc inline-four DOHC engine, this baby produces 140hp and 111Nm of torque.

Other highlights include electronic throttle valves, Kawasaki Cornering Management Function, selectable Power Modes, Kawasaki Traction Control, assist and slipper clutch, electronic cruise control, and more. Price? RM71,400 (OTR excluding insurance, road tax, and registration).

2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE - RM81,900

If you prefer something that's a bit more on the adventure side in terms of design, the Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE might suit you better. Offering higher levels of comfort and versatility, the Versys 1000 has been enhanced for 2022 with better engine flexibility and chassis nimbleness for a more 'fun-to-ride' riding experience.

Using the same 1,043cc four-cylinder unit as the Ninja 1000 SX, the Versys 1000 SE has be tuned to produce 118hp and 102Nm of torque. Spec-wise comes with a few extras such as the Kawasaki Quick Shifter, Cornering Lights, dual throttle valves, and more. Price? RM81,900 (OTR excluding insurance).

2022 Kawasaki Z900RS - RM63,800

A modern-retro roadster conversation can be complete without mentioning the Kawasaki Z900RS. This muscular roadster offers a more classic yet timeless design and feel paired with Kawasaki's know-how in terms of technology as well as performance.

Fitted with a 948cc inline-four DOHC engine, the Z900RS produces a more modest but still exciting 110hp and 98.5Nm of torque. Priced at RM63,800 (OTR excluding insurance), the Z900RS is a more affordable machine to own as it comes with a number of riding aids like the Kawasaki Traction Control, assist and slipper clutch, and ABS.

2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R - RM112,600

Speed freaks and track day junkies can forget the rest and jump straight to the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R. This crotch rocket has proven itself to be a worthy superbike in several high-profile race series around the globe, including six WorldSBK titles.

It's essentially a race bike that has been fitted with side mirrors and proper tyres to make it a road-legal machine. Power comes from its 998cc inline-four engine that produces a whopping 201hp and 111Nm of torque paired with a kerb weight of only 207kg. This superbike can be yours for RM112,600 (OTR excluding insurance).

All of these models are on display at the Kawasaki Malaysia booth (except for the 2022 Ninja ZX-10R, the one on display is actually the 2021 model, but EMOS has confirmed that they'll bring in the 2022 model) all weekend in conjunction with the 2022 Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia which is happening from 21-23 October 2022 at the Sepang International Circuit. Also, there's the highly-anticipated Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R on preview as well, positioned on a dyno.