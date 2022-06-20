Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R Is Coming To Malaysia In 2023

Ever since the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R was launched around two years back, Malaysians have been wondering about its potential arrival on our shores. Finally, we have an official answer.

Modenas, Kawasaki's newly-appointed distributor here in Malaysia, has stated that the 250cc inline-four sports bike will arrive in the local market sometime within the first half of 2023.

There were many reasons for this great delay, but it all ultimately came down to two major factors - COVID-19 and the distributorship change from Kawasaki Motors (Malaysia) to Modenas. But, it seems that there's another reason, and it might be a more interesting note for some.

Modenas stated that in regards to the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R, they are still unsure whether it'll be marketed as a CBU or CKD model. If the latter is true, you can expect to see the 250cc four-banger to be more competitively priced.

Powered by a 250cc inline-four DOHC engine, the ZX-25R is able to produce 50hp at a screaming 15,500rpm and close to 23Nm of torque at 14,500rpm. There are two different variants, and the Special Edition model comes with a few extra bits like selectable riding modes, bidirectional quickshifter, traction control, and more.

We understand that the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is a bit late to the game here in Malaysia, but hey, better late than never, eh? Stay tuned for more updates.