Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R Is Coming To Malaysia In 2023

Ever since the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R was launched around two years back, Malaysians have been wondering about its potential arrival on our shores. Finally, we have an official answer.

Modenas, Kawasaki's newly-appointed distributor here in Malaysia, has stated that the 250cc inline-four sports bike will arrive in the local market sometime within the first half of 2023.

kawasaki ninja zx-25r malaysia 2023

There were many reasons for this great delay, but it all ultimately came down to two major factors - COVID-19 and the distributorship change from Kawasaki Motors (Malaysia) to Modenas. But, it seems that there's another reason, and it might be a more interesting note for some.

Modenas stated that in regards to the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R, they are still unsure whether it'll be marketed as a CBU or CKD model. If the latter is true, you can expect to see the 250cc four-banger to be more competitively priced.

kawasaki ninja zx-25r indonesia launch

Powered by a 250cc inline-four DOHC engine, the ZX-25R is able to produce 50hp at a screaming 15,500rpm and close to 23Nm of torque at 14,500rpm. There are two different variants, and the Special Edition model comes with a few extra bits like selectable riding modes, bidirectional quickshifter, traction control, and more.

We understand that the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is a bit late to the game here in Malaysia, but hey, better late than never, eh? Stay tuned for more updates.

