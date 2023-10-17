Gentari launches first modular EV charging station at PLUS Highway, more AC chargers to be upgraded soon

Electric vehicle (EV) users can expect more DC charging stations installed along Malaysia’s highways soon as Gentari just rolled out its first modular EV charging station at PLUS Malaysia North-South Expressway Hentian Behrang.

The first of its kind in Malaysia, integrated with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and solar power, the new Gentari EV charging station featuring four DC charging points made its debut in PLUS Malaysia’s North-South Expressway Behrang Lay-by (Northbound), Perak today. However, the official opening date for public use will be announced in due time as the system is still undergoing testing.

According to Gentari, the charging station’s integrated technology that utilises the BESS supported by solar power enables the charging station to be deployed efficiently along interstate highways. The BESS, with a capacity of up to 300 kWh, draws power from the grid and solar panels to charge its battery packs so that the module can operate at an optimum level. Each charging station, equipped with CCS2 nozzles, can deliver up to 200 kW DC charging power.

The same EV charging station setup will be opened for public use in phases until 2024, starting with four lay-bys along PLUS highways. This includes Behrang Lay-by (Northbound and Southbound) and Senawang Lay-by (Northbound and Southbound) in Negeri Sembilan. Three more locations will be proposed at Lebuhraya Pantai Timur 2 (LPT2) in Terengganu, involving Ajil (Northbound and Southbound) and Perasing Rest and Service Area (R&R) sites.

Moreover, the existing AC charging points in Petronas petrol stations at PLUS R&Rs and lay-bys are being upgraded to DC charging points, and more will be developed at additional Petronas stations along PLUS highways and nearby locations by 2024.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Green Mobility Officer at Gentari, Shah Yang Razalli, said, “Gentari, in collaboration with our strategic partner EVC, is delighted to work alongside PLUS and LLM to introduce the concept of the Gentari & EVC Modular Mobile EV Fast Charging Station. This modular design allows for rapid deployment through easy relocation and scalability. In this partnership with PLUS, we leverage our expertise in Green Mobility to enhance the EV charging infrastructure network on the PLUS highways, powered by solar energy, and supported by Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to reduce the impact on the power grid.”

“Gentari, together with EVC, has taken proactive steps to introduce this new technology for the first time in Malaysia and Southeast Asia, by combining Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and solar energy. This is aimed at providing confidence to highway users who wish to return to their hometowns or embark on long-distance journeys via major highways,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chairman of PLUS Malaysia Berhad, Dato' Mohamad Nasir Ab. Latif, said, “We are working hand in hand with the Ministry of Works (KKR), the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), and key industry players to support the plan for EV charging station infrastructure development. Based on this plan, we have targeted to provide 100 Direct Current Fast Charger (DCFC) stations on the PLUS highway network by the year 2025. This can create a conducive ecosystem for the public to transition to EV usage.”

So far, 22 DC charging stations have been deployed along PLUS highway and the concessionaire is planning to achieve 40 stations in total by the end of 2023. Gentari, on the other hand, is aiming to install 400 public charging stations by the end of the year with 170 stations already deployed nationwide.

The modular EV charging station is said to be the quickest to install - installation can be completed in only 2 months - compared to other charging station setups within Gentari’s vast experience in the industry.