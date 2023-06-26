Get your Initial D on with the 2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition!

Toyota is bringing some fiery Initial D heat with the new 2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition.

Coming from the US, only 860 units of the Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition will be produced in both manual and automatic transmissions. Toyota USA also announced that they're also launching the Performance Package which consists of the Sachs Dampers and Brembo brakes for the current GR86 models (already available as standard features on the Trueno Edition).

Going back to the GR86 Trueno Edition, customers can opt between two colourways - Halo and Black, or Track bRed and Black. The two-tone feature is further enhanced with a black bonnet, side panel graphics, duckbill spoiler, door handles, and mirror caps. The Trueno Edition badge can also be seen on the front bumper lip and rear decklid.

To tie everything together, the 2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition comes with a set of unique 18-inch 10-spoke aluminium alloy wheels finished in black metallic to truly pay tribute to the 1980s model. As mentioned above, hiding behind those lovely rims are the ZF Sachs Dampers and Brembo Brakes specifically developed and tuned by Toyota Gazoo Racing to increase handling, comfort, and brake consistency.

Step inside the cabin and you'll find the Ultrasuede® sport seats with red leather accents along with red stitchings on the shift boot as well as the leather-wrapped steering wheel. You'll also get the Trueno Edition logo on the shift knob as well as some all-weather mats for the floor and trunk.

The 2.4-litre FA-24 engine has been maintained to produce 228hp and 250Nm of torque. Those who opt for the six-speed manual transmission will also get the newly added Active Safety Suite - a feature that comes standard with the automatic version.

As for pricing, Toyota USA will only announce it at the end of the year. If you fancy the non-Trueno version of the Toyota GR86, it is already available here in Malaysia with a price tag that starts from RM295,000 - a sweet, sweet deal if you ask us.