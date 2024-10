In conjunction with the Deepavali travel period and the public holiday for it on Thursday, October 31st, the Malaysian Works Ministry has announced toll-free access for Class 1 (private) vehicles on all highways throughout the country from 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, to 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30.

This exemption is applicable at toll plazas nationwide, but excluding the national border tolls at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar and Tanjung Kupang in Johor, is estimated to cost the government RM38 million in compensation to highway concessionaires, according to Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

While this certainly helps ease the financial burden on motorists, it also allows them to better plan their travels in the hope of an ease in typical traffic flow during this festive period with highway users encouraged to follow travel time advisories shared by highway operators.

To all our readers celebrating Deepavali or otherwise, we wish you safe travels and good spirits to your destination, near or far.