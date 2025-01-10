GWM bloom 331% growth sales on 2024, Haval H6 gains 1,500 bookings - plan to launch more models in 2025

Great Wall Motor (GWM) Malaysia announced a remarkable year-on-year growth of 331% in sales for 2024.

GWM Malaysia's exceptional sales growth in 2024 can be largely attributed to the launch of innovative new models, including the sleek GWM ORA 07 EV coupe, the rugged off-road SUV GWM TANK 300, and the hybrid mid-size SUV GWM HAVAL H6 HEV.

Notably, the GWM HAVAL H6 HEV garnered a remarkable 1,500 bookings within a month of its launch, further solidifying GWM's position as a trusted and reliable automotive brand in Malaysia.

“Malaysian consumers have shown us that they value innovation, quality, and trust. We take This responsibility seriously, and we are committed to delivering products and services that exceed their expectations,” said Cui Anqi, Managing Director of GWM Malaysia.

With an extraordinary sales performance in 2024, GWM Malaysia has established a solid foundation to expand its range of models in 2025 that will cater to the evolving preferences of its customers.

The brand's future lineup promises cutting-edge design, advanced technology, and enhanced customer engagement, strengthening GWM's commitment to delivering unparalleled driving experiences and customer satisfaction.

Not only that, GWM Malaysia is ushering in the Lunar New Year with the launch of its "Drive Into Prosperity" campaign, offering customers a prosperous start to the year with 10,000 km of free travel mileage when purchasing the GWM HAVAL H6 HEV.

