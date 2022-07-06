Heavy Traffic Expected On KL-Karak Highway This Raya Haji Weekend

Hari Raya Haji is taking place this weekend and you can pretty much expect heavy traffic on all major highways, including the KL-Karak Highway.

It's also going to be a long weekend for most folks to enjoy a nice break from 8 to 11 July 2022, which is another reason why folks are expecting this major exodus and road congestion out of the Klang Valley and into roads like the KL-Karak Highway as well as the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1).

How many vehicles are expected this weekend?

A total of 1.6 million vehicles are expected to travel across the KL-Karak Highway over the long weekend, and over 700,000 more on LPT1. As most of you may already know, the Hari Raya Haji celebration is a major one for Muslims around the globe apart from Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Highway concessionaire, Anih Berhad, has already issued a travel time advisory to ensure that everyone can travel comfortably and safely during this festive weekend. It's going to be a vital piece of info considering that the average weekend vehicle numbers from the start of 2022 were 161,000 and 65,000 vehicles on the respective highways.

On a more personal note, do ensure that your vehicles are in good condition before hitting the road, make sure that your Touch n' Go balance is sufficient, get enough rest, and stock up on snacks. Travel safe and have a blessed Hari Raya Haji, folks!