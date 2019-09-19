Honda Is Inviting Everyone To Its Biggest Party Of The Year

Honda is calling all Malaysians to share the joy of achieving 900,000 sales units in a span of seventeen years since its establishment in Malaysia. All Malaysians are welcome to join the celebration at the “Road to 900,000th Unit Milestone Campaign” Grand Finale with free entry scheduled on 28th and 29th September 2019, at the open-air car park of Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Honda Malaysia Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Toichi Ishiyama said, “In July 2019, we launched the “Road to 900,000th Unit Milestone Campaign” with the tagline “Terima Kasih 900K”, to thank Malaysians for their unwavering support towards Honda Malaysia by giving away nine Honda models as a reward. I am pleased to note that the giveaway campaign is getting active participation from customers nationwide,”

He added, “I would like to invite all Malaysians to celebrate this meaningful occasion with us and join the activities at the Grand Finale, which are specially arranged for Malaysians, from kids to adults. At the event as well, we will be previewing the New Civic to the public.”

More than just a celebration, Honda Malaysia will also organise a variety of informative and fun activities such as its “Frontier of Innovation” showcase where visitors can experience Honda’s Next Generation Advanced Technologies such as Sport Hybrid i-DCD X-ray Scanner as well as the Sport Hybrid i-DCD and VTEC Turbocharged Game Tower.

In addition, Honda Malaysia is preparing various exciting games and activities that are suitable for families to enjoy, such as the Giant Water Slide, Insta-Luminous displays, Pedal Cart, Racing Simulator and many more. On top of that, Malaysians who are interested in the Honda models can make a visit to the Grand Finale to test drive the cars too.

With two winners already announced, there are seven more Honda models still up for grabs for lucky Malaysians to drive home. To register or for more information on the “Road to 900,000th Unit Milestone Campaign”, customers can log onto the campaign’s website or visit the Honda Malaysia Facebook page.

For the best deals on Honda vehicles, click here.