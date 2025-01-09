Honda Malaysia Kicks Off 2025 With Launch Of Civic Facelift, From RM133k - Sharper Looks, Google Integration

Honda Malaysia wanted to start 2025 with a bang, and they have with debut of the much anticipated facelift of the 11-gen Civic, following order books opening for the updated C-segment sedan in mid-December last year. Prices start from RM133,900.

2025 Civic 1.5L E: RM133,900 (RM2,000 more expensive)

expensive) 2025 Civic 1.5L V: RM144,900 ( No price change)

price change) 2025 Civic 1.5L RS (petrol): RM149,900 (RM2,000 less expensive)

expensive) 2025 Civic e:HEV RS (hybrid): RM167,900 (No price change)

The newer, fresher Civic FE arrives on our shores just four months after the facelift was introduced in the Thai market, though its Malaysian arrival was initially slated for a late 2024 launch, thought to be coinciding with the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility/Motor Show.

As the previous Civic FE lineup consisted of 4 variants: three petrol options—the 1.5L E, 1.5L V, and 1.5L RS—and a top-of-the-line hybrid, the e:HEV 2.0L RS - so too does the 2025 facelift, maintaining the variant spread. An upgraded infotainment system, among other new items, leads to an RM2,000 price increase for the base Civic 1.5E while the petrol-powered RS sees a welcome price reduction of RM2,000.

Being a facelift, this 2025 refresh naturally introduces noticeable exterior updates, starting with a redesigned front bumper that boasts a more prominent protruding lower section. The grille has been reimagined with a hexagonal honeycomb mesh design, reducing the car’s distinctive "forehead" or “notchhead” for a sleeker, more modern appearance.

These changes were first showcased with the Civic RS Prototype at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, followed by the production model's debut in the United States. As such, the final production iteration that wears the most visual changes is the RS e:HEV, with this variant being the only one to feature a new 18-inch matte grey alloy wheel design in addition to the various contrasting exterior bits in gloss black, and a smoked effect lens for its tail lights to match its overall darker, more ominous tone.

Mechanically, however, not much of anything has changed. The FE facelift retains the same powertrain options as before with petrol variants powered by a 1.5-litre VTEC Turbo 4-cylinder engine delivering 182 PS at 6,000 rpm and 240 Nm of torque from 1,700 to 4,500 rpm, sent to the the front wheels via continuously variable transmission (CVT).

The e:HEV RS hybrid variant, meanwhile, continues to feature Honda’s Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) system that combines a 2.0-litre Atkinson-cycle 4-cylinder engine that indenpendently produces 134 PS and 189 Nm, acting for the most part as generator to feed an electric motor that produces 184 PS and 315 Nm of torque which is then used to drive the front wheels through an eCVT.

In terms of equipment levels, the facelifted Civic brings subtle but meaningful upgrades to its interior and technology offerings. While existing equipment like single-zone air-conditioning for petrol variants and dual-zone AC for the hybrid remains, as well as fabric upholstery on the base model and leather from the V variant onwards, the facelift introduces some welcome new feature upgrades.

The 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system is now standard in the E, V, RS, and RS e:HEV and now officially supports wireless Android Auto (previously wired-only), complementing the existing support wireless Apple CarPlay.

What's more, there's a considerably deep integration with Google and their services, allowing for native app installations such as Waze, Spotify, use of the Google Assistant and access to the Google Play Store, both of which come pre-installed.

As with the outgoing pre-facelift model, Honda’s Sensing suite of advanced driver-assistance systems comes fitted as standard on all variants of the Civic for 2025. These include collision mitigation braking (Honda-speak for AEB), lane-keeping assist, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, and lead car departure notification. Still notably absent is blind spot monitoring, a feature necessity seemingly (and unwisely) overriden by the inclusion of Honda’s LaneWatch camera system.