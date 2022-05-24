Hyundai opens concept showroom in Penang's Gurney Paragon Mall - to provide greater accessibility and a new lifestyle shopping experience.

Manufacturers and dealers apply various strategies to get closer to consumers. The recent opening of Hyundai's concept showroom in Penang's Gurney Paragon Mall shows that Hyundai really wants to provide buyers with an all-new experience.

Hyundai Concept Showroom

According to Hyundai, the showroom in a mall was created to provide greater accessibility and a new lifestyle shopping experience for its customers.

"Hyundai is revolutionising the way cars are sold by engaging customers more personally. We believe that the public will be drawn to a more relaxed and cosier environment. They can check out our latest models and shop for their favourite merchandise at ease," said Mr. Low Yuan Lung, Managing Director of Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors Sdn Bhd.

Modern design, equipped with an interactive wall

By opening the concept showroom in a mall where footfall is higher, Low said this would help to elevate brand awareness for Hyundai and ultimately drive sales.

The Hyundai Penang City Store has been done up to be inviting and is laced with modern and chic interior design. The showroom also has a digitalised interactive wall, straight out of the future.

In addition to displaying the latest Hyundai models, the new showroom also offers digitalised service for the public to experience the "look and feel" of their desired cars using a car configurator.

There's even an EV charger at the basement

Hyundai also took the opportunity to install an AC charging station at Basement 2 of Gurney Paragon Mall for the convenience of Hyundai electric vehicle owners who frequent the mall. The charging station operates daily during the mall operation hours from 10 am to 10 pm.

The Hyundai Penang City Store is a 1S centre, and buyers who purchase their cars from the showroom will be supported by Sime Darby Auto Hyundai's full-fledged service centre, located nearby at Jalan Sungai Pinang for all their service and repair needs.

Buy from the mall but service at Hyundai's 4s centre

Apart from offering the usual preventive maintenance services, other services are also offered at the full-fledged Jalan Pinang branch, including air-conditioning service, body and paint restoration, collision repair and insurance claims, and vehicle insurance renewal.

For the comfort and convenience of customers, the service centre also comes with a customer lounge that is equipped with Wi-Fi and a refreshments corner. In addition, quick service is also offered to customers who require basic servicing for their cars.