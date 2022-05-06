The MOST EXPENSIVE Vending Machine In The World - Selling Luxury Cars!

It so happens that the MOST EXPENSIVE vending machine in the world is across the Causeway from us here in Malaysia - selling Bentleys, Ferraris, and Lamborghinis.

Autobahn Motors - World's Most Expensive Vending Machine

What happens when land is at a premium, when your country is only 728.6 square kilometres and you're in the car business? When you can't go horizontal you go vertical or in the wise words of Michelle Obama, when they go low, we go high!



*Image credit: Autobahn Motors Facebook

And that is exactly what Autobahn Motors in Singapore did. The world's largest vending machine, all 15-levels and four columns of it houses and sells collectible cars.

Able to house up to 60 vehicles, this 150-foot tall vending machine (technical term Automotive Inventory Management System (AIMS)), has become quite the landmark in Singapore. I'm only rather baffled as to how I've not heard about it until now?

The inspiration behind this? The owner, Gary took his son to Toys 'R' Us, saw the Matchbox cars collection, and decided to do the same.

How does it work?

*Video credit: Mitch Summers



The car of choice whether a Lamborghini Aventador or Ferrari 512M arrives at the touch of a button using a mobile app that was custom built by Autobahn, potential customers will also get to watch a video of their chosen cars while they wait for it to arrive on the ground floor (takes all of two minutes) for a test drive or sale.



*Image credit: Autobahn Motors Facebook

Whilst not a world-first for car vending machines, it definitely does solve a problem in countries or townships where land is scarce or at a premium, besides being a talking point and potential revenue driver.

What cars can you buy?

That runs the gamut of the premium car brands from the likes of Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, BMW, Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Bentley, Aston Martin, Rolls Royce to some rare modern classics like this 1974 BMW 2002 Baur Cabriolet. The COE alone is SGD3k.

*Image credit: Autobahn Motors

Any car dealer in Malaysia interested to sell cars through a vending machine? Maybe one day we can buy the Hyundai IONIQ 5 from a vending machine? Makes sense, no? A building with GBI certification, low carbon footprint, housing, and selling vehicles with zero tailpipe emissions?

That will have to wait though because at the moment we're busy sensationalizing that dealerships with DC fast chargers are charging customers for charging their cars! The gall!