iCarData: The Best Time To Buy/Sell - Mercedes-Benz C200 Avantgarde (2017)

Between the big two German luxury automakers in Malaysia, there has always been a tug of war when it comes to the hearts of consumers, as well as a somewhat predictable cycle of appeal and popularity. With the rather strong introduction of the refreshed A-Class model range back in 2013, Mercedes-Benz saw a massive increase in popularity, especially among a younger, fresher audience.

Following that formula, they revised their model range, and with that came the W205-generation C-Class, which proved to be quite a remarkable hit globally as well as locally. Since then it has been replaced by the W206, but over the course of its 7-year model run, it was made available in a number of different variants that were added and removed over the course of time.

W205 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Variants and powertrains

The brunt of the variants were powered by a singular turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol power plant in various states of tune, but there were also hybrid variants in the form of the C350e, as well as the more potent AMG models that you could get in Mercedes-AMG C43 and C63 flavours. At the other end of the spectrum was the C180 - the only variant to come with a turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol unit.

Still though, what proved one of the most popular variants was the simplest of the 2.0-litre models: the C200 Avantgarde. With deliveries of the W206-generation C-Class trickling out, does it make sense to look at the previous generation model? Does it remain a value proposition? We explore it in detail below.

As mentioned before, the C200 Avantgarde was on the more budget-friendly end of the C-Class spectrum. It packed a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine pushing 184 hp and 300 Nm of torque – not mind-blowing figures, but certainly no slouch either. The 2017 model year introduced a few changes, namely cosmetic upgrades in the form of larger wheels and a bit of de-chroming, as well as a significant technical upgrade with the newer 9G-Tronic automatic transmission.

Back in 2017, the C200 Avantgarde also saw a mild price bump in its retail price, pushing it up to RM253,888. It happened to also be the cheaper of the two C200 variants, with the C200 Exclusive coming with a different look and a few additional cosmetic items and features such as adaptive high beams and a sunroof. The Avantgarde styling is a more minimalist approach that’s been common on Mercedes-Benz products over the last three generations in an effort to distance itself from its more traditional multi-slat grille from the past.

Here’s the breakdown:

Mercedes-Benz C200 Avantgarde 2017

Being one of the more popular German luxury cars in our market, it’s no surprise to still see these models on the road in a variety of different trim levels. The C200 Avantgarde was just a step above entry-level, giving you a little more shove and a little more luxury for a little bit more money. It wasn’t quite as decked out as the more expensive variants of the C-Class, but enough that you could tell you were definitely in a premium vehicle.

2017 Mercedes-Benz C200 Avantgarde

Year Car Age (Years) Avg Advertised Price (RM) Retained Value Percentage Depreciation Percentage Cumulative Depreciation Sum (RM) 2017 Launch Year 213,943.58 84% 16% 39,944.42 2018 1 205,298.60 81% 19% 48,589.40 2019 2 184,859.29 73% 27% 69,028.71 2020 3 169,554.85 67% 33% 84,333.15 2021 4 166,507.02 66% 34% 87,380.98 2022 5 166,644.79 66% 34% 87,243.21

Through our collected data over the last five years, we can examine the depreciation of the C200 Avantgarde from the year it was launched, up until the pricing that you can see now. The first year of depreciation always hits the hardest, and in this case, it was a whopping 16% of the total price of the car, or just under RM 40,000.

From here, depreciation sees a relatively steady percentage change until the fourth year of ownership, after which the selling price stabilises with roughly 34% total depreciation over the final three years of the collected data.

Mercedes-Benz C200 Avantgarde 2017: Depreciation and best time to buy

We can interpret this in a couple of ways. The first is that it would make sense to purchase your C200 Avantgarde at four years old to avoid the largest hits in depreciation. However, through 2021 and 2022, the slowdown of car deliveries and global supply chain issues, on the whole, resulted in an artificial car price inflation, so one cannot expect this price to be the floor price for the C200 Avantgarde.

However, it must be said that traditionally, cars in this segment don’t fall a great deal further in terms of residual value. The predecessor to this C200 Avantgarde surprisingly tends to bottom out around the RM 60,000 mark (even at the 10-year-old mark), and with more technology and luxury packaged in this model, you can expect higher residual values too.

There are plenty of reasons for you to purchase a C200 Avantgarde, and it all comes down to your perspective and individual needs. It’s a great introduction to the Mercedes-Benz model family, if compact cars in the form of the A-Class family aren’t quite your thing, and it comes with that hefty technological step forward from the previous generation models that makes ownership and operation much easier.

On the other hand, if you’re an existing Mercedes-Benz owner, it would be a great addition to your garage as a reliable fallback – perhaps something you may provide for a very lucky child if they prove they can be responsible enough. It has all the safety systems and luxuries one would want, without a dangerous amount of power to handle.

Perhaps the only sore point would be the fact that the newer Mercedes-Benz models come with an even larger leap forward in terms of infotainment and interior design – especially with the MBUX system coming standard with the successor to this model. The dual-screen layout and overall connectivity improvements are certainly reasons to spring for a newer model – but one also can’t argue with a price difference of over RM 200,000 to a four-year-old W205 C200 Avantgarde.

For some great deals on the Mercedes-Benz C200 Avantgarde, click here.

If you're looking to sell your car, we have a solution for you too. Trade in your car with carsome.my and get up to an RM1,500 discount voucher for your next upgrade.