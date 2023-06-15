Introducing the 2023 Perodua Axia E manual: New grey colour, still the most affordable car in Malaysia, starting at RM22k

Perodua has officially launched the Axia E, catering to the needs of the lower-income group with an affordable price tag of RM22,000 (excluding insurance).

This variant is based on the well-established Perodua Axia introduced in 2017 and holds a reputable 4-star Asean NCAP rating from the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS).

"Our goal with the Perodua Axia E is to provide affordable and reliable transportation for all Malaysians," stated Dato' Sri Zainal Abidin Ahmad, President and Chief Executive Officer of Perodua.

The manual transmission model of the Perodua Axia E comes equipped with two airbags, a driver seatbelt reminder, and a 5-year warranty. It is available in three attractive colour options: Ivory White, Glittering Silver, and the new Granite Grey.

The introduction of the Perodua Axia E to the market was carried out by Perodua Chairman Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin. Since its initial launch in 2014 until May 31, 2023, Perodua has recorded an impressive 606,756 units of the Axia model sold, including the All-New Axia that was introduced in February 2023.

Dato' Sri Zainal expressed the company's aim to sell up to 1,500 units per month, catering to both individual customers and fleet sales. "While we do not limit our customer base, we believe that the majority of Malaysians will find this model to be a desirable option," he explained.

"The Perodua Axia E has been thoroughly tested and proven over the years, and we believe this variant will fulfill its role in providing motorcycle owners with an opportunity to own a brand-new car."

Through discussions with local financial institutions, Perodua discovered that owning the Axia E on hire purchase costs as little as RM300 per month. This is equivalent to the monthly payment for a brand-new motorcycle on hire purchase.

With the Perodua Axia E, quality mobility is now within reach for all Malaysians, making car ownership an affordable reality, even if it's just a basic vehicle.