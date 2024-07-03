Isuzu D-Max Auto Premium - The Pinnacle of Affordable, Luxurious, and Efficient Pickup Trucks

The price of diesel might have increased due to the new fuel subsidy rationalisation programme, but that doesn't change the fact that pickup trucks are the country's workhorses, and we would probably grind to a halt without them.

Despite this minor setback to get the country back in order, finding a pickup truck that's efficient, tough, and reliable, but at the same time packed with premium features, is now more important than ever. Enter the 2024 Isuzu D-Max Auto Premium.

The third-generation facelift model was launched here in Malaysia just a month ago, and it has five variants and two powertrain options (eight in total). Sitting pretty at the top is the Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain with a 3.0-litre inline-four turbodiesel engine plus all the bells and whistles, priced at RM157,938.

If, however, you're looking for something more affordable yet tough without sacrificing all the important creature comforts and luxury, as well as a more efficient yet powerful powertrain that can 'do it all', the 2024 Isuzu D-Max Premium with the 1.9-litre BluePower turbodiesel engine and its RM134,649 price tag is the way to go.

Don’t let the capacity fool you, though. It’s the same powerful powertrain that Isuzu Malaysia used in 2020 to drive over 1,000km up the Titiwangsa Mountain Range through different elevations. Even with a 1,000kg payload, the D-Max stormed through one of the country’s highest accessible hills with flying colours while recording outstanding fuel efficiency. This impressive legacy continues with the 2024 Isuzu D-Max Auto Premium.

While the 3.0-litre engine delivers 190PS and 450Nm, the 1.9-litre unit is not to be underestimated, considering that it can also impress with 150PS and 350Nm paired with a six-speed automatic transmission with Sequential Shifts to literally 'charge ahead'.

It’s a proven powertrain since its first introduction back in 2019 here in Malaysia. Having personally tested the small yet powerful 1.9-litre unit in a 200km drive from Krabi to Phuket, the journey was swift, comfortable, and barely used any fuel in the tank with an impressive fuel consumption recording of only 8 litres/100km.

As a cherry on top, it also complies with the Euro 4 emissions standard for even greater efficiency. For tougher situations, the 2024 Isuzu D-Max Auto Premium also comes with four-wheel drive and a rear differential lock, plus the newly added Rough Terrain mode fitted as standard.

The more affordable asking price doesn't skimp on any design luxuries, as the D-Max Auto Premium also features a new and sleeker front bumper with air curtains paired with a new front grille, new auto Bi-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, new 18-inch alloy wheels, and a new tailgate panel that pairs with new LED rear combination lamps and a tailgate assist.

Driving the Isuzu D-Max Auto Premium offers great visibility to the driver as well as other road users thanks to its commanding presence and with the additions of the LED lighting system, it further ensures that you as the ‘pilot’ will always have great and clear vision no matter the driving condition.

Its exterior is definitely a force of nature, but once you enter its cabin space, you'll be greeted with SUV-like sophistication - a rarity in the world of reasonably priced pickup trucks.

Even after a tough day at work, the new MIURA design helps set the tone of luxury with other premium features such as black combination leather seats with 8-way power adjustment with lumbar support and anti-vibration elastic comfort foam, and automatic dual-zone climate control just to name a few.

We also personally adore the very user-friendly 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto plus its 8-speaker live surround sound system that can help set the tone of the drive whether it’s getting hyped early in the morning with some heavy rock tunes or a more relaxed vibe at the end of the hard-working day.

For those concerned with safety, we can honestly say that D-Max Auto Premium can compete with even the best of the premium SUVs on the market based on our own personal experience behind the wheel thanks to some very clever active safety features such as:

ABS with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Traction Control System (TCS)

Hill Start Assist (HSA) and Hill Descent Control (HDC)

Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

360 Around View Monitor (AVM) with 2D Image Guide + more

New for 2024, the D-Max Auto Premium also gains six SRS airbags for elevated safety standards.

For an asking price of just under the RM135,000 mark, the 2024 Isuzu D-Max Auto Premium hits all the right notes and ticks all the right boxes when it comes to a tough yet modern exterior, advanced interior features, a powerful yet efficient powertrain, and safety features to match.

For more information, head over to https://pickuptruck.isuzu.net.my/ or just walk into the nearest authorised dealer here in Malaysia.