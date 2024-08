Isuzu Malaysia has launched Isuzu Insurance Pro, a new insurance policy designed to demystify the true needs of motor insurance coverage by, of course, offering comprehensive coverage, ensuring that both vehicle and their drivers are well protected - Isuzu vehicles, of course.

Underwritten by a panel of five major insurance and takaful companies, Isuzu Insurance Pro is available for new purchases or renewals, applicable to all D-Max pick-up truck models as well as the full range of Isuzu's light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks, including the Elf, Forward, and Giga.

“By introducing Isuzu Insurance Pro, not only have we created a one-step solution for our customers, the numerous benefits that come with the policy ensures that our owners receive targeted, speedy and convenient protection that have been customised to exclusively benefit Isuzu owners,” said Isuzu Malaysia’s Chief Executive Officer Mr Shunsuke Okazoe.

Isuzu Insurance Pro boasts several best-in-class benefits including fast approvals for claims below RM20,000, unlimited free 300km round-trip towing for D-Max models, and three free 100km round-trip tows for Elf models. Additional perks include free all-driver coverage, flood relief benefits, key-loss coverage, and motor personal accident (PA) coverage of up to RM10,000 for both policyholders and authorised drivers.

Moreover, the policy offers 24/7 roadside assistance, a decade of betterment and excess exemption, and an agreed value for up to 10 years for the D-Max and for the first year for lorries. All insurance claims made under Isuzu Insurance Pro will also be honoured with genuine parts if the vehicles are returned to authorised service centres.

If you’re interested, it’s worth noting that Isuzu Insurance Pro is available exclusively through authorised Isuzu dealers. Additionally, early customers will receive merchandise as an early bird gift.