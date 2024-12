The new Omoda C9 launch will be on 6 December at KLIMS. More information on the Omoda C9 review, specs, and price.

Jaecoo Malaysia has previewed us with a new SUV model named Omoda C9. This mid-sized D-segment SUV will be launched exactly on 6 December at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS).





Omoda C9 Price and Variants

The Omoda C9 price is to be expected around RM 185,000 for the 2WD and RM 195,000 for the AWD. However, the Omoda C9 Malaysia price is not yet confirmed and will be announced at the event. Jaecoo Omoda C9 also offered two types of variants:

2-Wheel Drive (2WD)

All-Wheel Drive (AWD)



Omoda C9 Specs

Omoda C9 is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine with eight-speed automatic transmission. It delivers 257 HP and 400 NM and comes with a few driving modes:

Eco

Normal

Sport

Snow

Mud

Sand

Off-road

Omoda C9 Design





The Omoda C9 measures 4,775 mm long, 1,671 mm tall, and 53 mm tall with futuristic and luxurious looks. This Omoda C9 SUV is also equipped with 20-inch multi-blade alloy wheels and high-performance Michelin tires.

Omoda C9 Interior





The Jaecoo C9 has a broad dashboard with full-width air vents and a 24.6-inch HD Display. Furthermore, the new SUV also comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a head-up display, a paddle shifter, a 50W wireless charger, and ambient lighting.

Omoda C9 Features





The Jaecoo Omoda C9 contains a lot of features that will give us a much better experience in driving the SUV. Some of the features are:

Keyless entry

Push-start button

Triple-zone climate control

Air fragrance system

Panoramic glass roof

Head-up display

Front double glazing

Power-adjustable seats

Dashcam

Power-reclining seats

360° camera system with transparency function

14-speaker Sony sound system

Omoda C9 Safety Features

Safety features are also one of the important features that we are looking for. Here are some of the features that may catch your attention:

8 airbags

Full suite of driver assists

Autonomous emergency braking system (AEB)

Adaptive cruise control (ACC)

Lane centering assist

Lane change assist

Blind sport warning

Driver attention monitor

For more information on buying or selling new, used, or recon cars, visit Carlist.my.