If you were a little worried about reflexively having your MyJPJ app ready to deploy when JPJ or PDRM officers ask to check on the validity of your vehicle’s road tax, you can rest a little easier.

As reported by The Star, Transport Minister Anthony Loke clarified that both the Road Transport Department and police “no longer look at or check the road tax sticker in the car”, adding in a statement to the Dewan Rakyat that these enforcement agencies are equipped with tools and devices to perform the check themselves.

This came after a question posted by Mohd Hasnizan Harun (PN-Hulu Selangor), who asked about the procedure at roadblocks, particularly highlighting the difficulty faced by the elderly, who may have problems easily accessing their digital road tax.

Loke mentioned the stat at some 13.7 million people have downloaded the MyJPJ app since its launch on the iOS App Store and Google Play, and that 10.7 million have registered for a JPJ electronic ID. He continued, saying that the ministry does not intend to slow down its pace toward further digitalisation.

Should the fact that enforcement officers have the necessary tools to verify a vehicle’s valid road tax status independent of the vehicle owner having to show their digital copy via the MyJPJ app, it should therefore never (or very rarely) be the case that someone would be required to display it on their mobile phone screen. That said, there still are sporadic reports of such occurrences.

Seperately, Loke has also said that physical copies of road tax stickers and driver’s licenses will be available, for an additional cost, in 2025 for those who prefer it.

“In this regard, next year we will announce an initiative for anyone who wishes to print their licence physically. They may need to pay for the printing the physical card,” he said, according to the New Straits Times, in respose to a question posed by Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang).