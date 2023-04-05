Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) charge will be expanded in stages, says Loke

Editor's Pick
Auto News
 | 

The nationwide Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) charge for foreign private vehicles entering Malaysia has effectively been activated, but its expansion will be done in stages. 

The move was announced by Transport Minister Anthony Loke during a session at the Dewan Rakyat recently.

He said the nationwide implementation of the VEP charge, which started at the Malaysia-Singapore border, will be expanded in stages. Next up will be the Thailand border area followed by the Malaysia-Indonesia border in Sabah and Sarawak 

Antony Loke, VEP

"It will also be implemented at the Malaysia-Indonesia border, but it will take some time to be implemented," said the Seremban Member of Parliament.

One of the reasons for this is due to Act 715 or the Land Public Transport Act 2010, which only covers foreign commercial vehicles.

He said for private vehicles, their entry is governed by existing regulations which require them to apply for an International Circulation Permit (ICP).

foreign pirate vehicles malaysia

While discussing matters involving foreign vehicles in Malaysia, Loke also took the opportunity to mention that the amendments will allow the MOT to subject pirate foreign vehicles in the country to the same licensing regulations governing local vehicles.

"These pirate vehicles will be required to register with and be licensed by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) if they are foreign vehicles. These powers will compel them (foreign vehicles) to abide by the same conditions imposed on local vehicles,” he said as reported by Bernama.

Adam Aubrey

Adam Aubrey

Content Producer

Wants to live the simple life, especially when it comes to cars and bikes. That's what tech is for he reckons, to make motoring simpler

