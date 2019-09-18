Lucky Nissan Customers Walk Home With Gintell Massage Chairs

Edaran Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM) recently presented 10 lucky winners of the ‘Festive Bonanza Hari Raya’ campaign with a Gintell DéSpace Star Massage Chair worth RM13,988 each.

The lucky winners are customers who purchased and registered a Nissan vehicle during the campaign period in May and June 2019.

The winners are from various regions in Malaysia and are listed as below:

Additionally, they also qualify for the ‘Buy Car Win Home’ Grand Contest, where customers stand a chance to win a brand new serviced apartment worth up to RM 665,000 in The ERA, Duta North Kuala Lumpur.

Organised in collaboration between ETCM and JKG Land Berhad, the contest runs from 1st December 2018 to 31st December 2019.

All customers need to do to participate is purchase and register a Nissan vehicle during the contest period.

On another note, members of the public are invited to join the Nissan Electrifying Drive Carnival which will be happening from the 20th to 22nd September 2019 at selected ETCM showrooms across the nation, where they can get to test drive the all-new Nissan Leaf and take part in fun activities like the Tech Drive Virtual Reality Experience.

Nissan Electrifying Drive Carnival dates and venues:

