MACC claims staff misconduct in JPJ, Loke to investigate

Malaysia's Transport Minister, Anthony Loke, plans to meet with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner, Azam Baki, in response to allegations of misconduct within the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

The purpose of this meeting requested by Loke is to seek clarification from the MACC chief after finding out about the JPJ staff misconduct claims via a media report. MalaysiaNow reported that around 500 reports of misconduct, primarily involving the Road Transport Department, the police force, religious authorities, and hospitals were filed.

Loke, speaking to reporters at an event in Putrajaya, stated that he currently lacks detailed information about the matter but intends to discuss it with the MACC chief to gather more insights.

If the meeting between Loke and Azam manages to uncover some dirt revolving around the staff misconduct claims within the Road Transport Department, the Transport Minister will be firm in his actions to not tolerate any misconduct if there is strong evidence presented via full cooperation.

Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

