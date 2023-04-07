Malaysia's biggest Volvo Certified Damage Repair Centre unveiled in Penang

Volvo Car Malaysia has officially launched its latest and largest Volvo Car Damage Repair Centre in the country.

Located in Juru, Penang, the latest facility that offers end-to-end high-quality body repair and paint services comes ready with high-tech equipment and system that also happen to comply with the latest green tech.

According to Charles Frump, Managing Director of Volvo Car Malaysia, "The opening of our newest and biggest Volvo Certified Damage Repair Centre facility in Juru, Penang marks our commitment to providing our customers with top-notch after sales care service."

"Our customers have always been a priority and with our third Volvo Certified Damage Repair Centre opening in less than a year, they can be assured that they are taken care of with Volvo’s international standard of care," added Frump.

The 40,000 square feet facility is also equipped with Car-O-Liner, an advanced inspection and repair system that can detect all damages, including chassis alignments. There's also the PIVAB mixing room and extended spray booth for accurate and consistent paint work. Good stuff from Volvo.