Malaysia To Implement End-Of-Life Vehicle Policy By 2025

Another year, another proposal to implement the end-of-life vehicle policy, and this time around, the Malaysian government is looking to implement it by 2025.

The policy development was announced by our Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, during the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signing between Universiti Teknologi Malaysia which represents the ELV Research Consortium, as well as Malaysia Automotive Recyclers Association (MAARA).

Old cars cause dengue outbreaks?

According to a report posted by The Star, Dr Adham stated "The excess of dilapidated vehicles, which also have resulted in dengue outbreaks, occur because there is yet a policy that decides on the proper action that needs to be taken, with emphasis on the method of proper disposal."

He also added that Malaysia is looking at other countries which have succeeded in implementing the ELV recycling procedure like Singapore and Japan. It seems that the ELV program has the potential to export around 70% of its dismantled items overseas, and also potentially create a revenue reaching RM10 billion through recycling or upcycling.

New ELV proposal looking at cars over a decade old?

As of May 2022, the latest data from the Transport Ministry showcased around 33 million registered vehicles in the country. Out of that staggering figure, 19 million are cars that are at least a decade old.

The last time this ELV issue came to light, MIROS carried out a public survey in regards to scrapping vehicles that have exceeded a certain age. It was between 15 to 20 years old last year, and now they're looking at 10?

We're pretty sure that there will be a lot of backlash (again) regarding this matter, especially coming from those who opted for the nine-year car loan. Once the car loan has been fully repaid, it's going to be a sucky feeling for them to only enjoy their payment-free car just for a year.

What's your take on this?