Man in Ipoh arrested for throwing nails on the road

A man in Ipoh was arrested by the police after he was caught throwing nails on the road while driving.

A short video clip of the man's despicable action of him scattering large nails while driving a black Nissan Almera has gone viral all over social media. His intentions for doing so are still unclear, but we can obviously see that he's up to no good. To watch the video, CLICK HERE.

Batu Gajah police stated that they've identified the suspect - a 45-year-old man in Changkat Larang who was arrested last weekend. Was he on drugs? Yes. Are we surprised? Nope. Were there any other reported cases of damaged tyres on the nearby roads where the suspect was caught on camera? Yes.

According to Batu Gajah police chief Mohamad Roy Suhaimi Sarif, "The suspect has a drug-related criminal record and a urine test found him positive for methamphetamine. He has been remanded for four days to assist in investigations for committing mischief. However, his motive is still being investigated."