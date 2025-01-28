Man Swaps Licence Plates To Fool Car Repossessors, Gets Caught By JPJ Instead

A 36-year-old man attempted to evade bank repossession of his luxury MPV by swapping its licence plate with one from his wife’s car, according to the New Straits Times. His plan unravelled when Road Transport Department (JPJ) officers caught on to his scheme, detaining him along Jalan Sungai Buloh-Shah Alam.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday at 11:51 a.m. as the man, accompanied by his wife and child, was en route to a self-defence exhibition at a shopping mall in Subang Jaya. Selangor JPJ director Azrin Borhan explained that initial checks revealed the suspect held a valid driver’s licence expiring in 2028. However, discrepancies emerged during further vehicle inspections.

“Our officers found that the MPV was using a licence plate that did not match the registered make and model,” Azrin said. Investigations revealed the man had been using the altered plate after relocating from Sarawak. The licence plate in question belonged to a BMW 3 Series (318i, to be specific) owned by his wife.

The suspect admitted to the plate swap, claiming he feared the bank would repossess his Toyota Alphard (of course it is…) due to unpaid loan instalments. Records showed the vehicle was purchased in 2021, but financial difficulties led to overdue payments.

The Road Transport Department has since seized the vehicle, and the case is being investigated under Section 108(3)(F) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which addresses offences related to the use of false or misleading licence plates.

It was a cunning plan, but unfortunately this particular Alphard owner found himself at the wrong roadblock on the wrong day.