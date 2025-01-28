Selangor JPJ Ramps Up Inspections For Vehicle Safety Ahead Of CNY, Hari Raya Festivities

The Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ) has intensified its operations by conducting random physical inspections on vehicles immediately after they leave Puspakom, the New Straits Times reports, with these inspections focused on critical safety components such as tyres, brakes, and lights.

According to state director Azrin Borhan, these measures are part of Ops Puspakom, which was launched late last year. So far, 10 heavy vehicles, including lorries and buses, have failed inspections due to non-compliance with safety standards.

"Selangor JPJ places special emphasis on tyre inspections. After public vehicles or lorries undergo checks at Puspakom, we conduct a second inspection as soon as they exit. If any aspect, such as tyres or brake lights, fails to meet standards, the vehicle will be prohibited from operating until the issues are rectified and another Puspakom inspection is completed," Azrin explained.

He emphasised that vehicles with bald or substandard tyres are immediately taken off the road and required to address the issues before resuming operations.

During the recent Ops Bus Terminal, JPJ inspected 1,701 buses, taking action against 25 vehicles for 34 recorded offences, including driving continuously in the right lane (12 cases), worn-out tyres (9 cases), cracked windshields (6 cases), and lack of a secondary driver (4 cases). Enforcement measures included 16 summonses, 8 investigation notices, 5 prohibition notices, and 5 inspection directives.

In conjunction with the increased travel volume over the Chinese New Year period, JPJ also conducted safety checks at bus terminals, inspecting a total 356 buses which again focused on brakes, tyres, lights, reflectors, and documentation to ensure passenger safety during the festive season.

These efforts are expected to continue, ramping up again in March during the fasting month before Hari Raya Aidifitri as these enhanced inspection efforts aim to promote road safety and reduce the risks associated with poorly maintained vehicles and non-adherence to protocol.