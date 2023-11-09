​​​​​​​Maxus Mifa 9 launched: Malaysia's first electric MPV - up to 435 km range, 245 PS/350 Nm, starts from RM 269,888.

Carlist.my
Auto News
 | 

Maxus became the first carmaker to introduce a first fully-electric MPV to Malaysia, the Maxus Mifa 9! The model comes in two variants, Luxury and Premium, priced at RM 269,888 and RM 289,888 respectively.

The Maxus Mifa 9 is equipped with a 90-kWh battery, offering a range of up to 435 km for the Luxury and 430 km for the Premium on a single charge. Maxus Mifa 9 go from 0 to 100 kmh in just 9.2 seconds, reaching a top speed of 180 kmh with 245 PS and 350 Nm of torque.

Stepping inside, the Mifa 9 comes with the following list of convenience features, including an electric tailgate, dual sliding doors, built-in air purifier, multi zone climate control, dual sunroofs, and ambient RGB lighting. Infotainment system is a 12.3-inch touchscreen supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, complemented by a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and wireless charging pad.

The middle row seems spacious and has seats with 8-way power adjustment, massage function, ventilation, heating, and reclining features, all can be controlled via a touchscreen with memory settings. A 220 V power outlet caters to those needing to work on electronic devices with the inclusion of a tray table. Decent luggage space too.

The Luxury and Premium variants offer distinctive features, from wheels and tires to leather seats and speaker systems. Premium models come with a little more comforts like heated steering wheel and advanced seating adjustments.

Maxus Mifa 9’s maximum DC charging rate is 120 kW, providing 30% - 80% battery charge in 30 minutes. Alternatively, the slower AC charging option takes 8.5 hours to go from 5-100 percent. 

Safety is assisted with ADAS features, including Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control(ACC), and Lane-Keep Assist. A 360-degree view camera, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Choose from six stunning colors, including Mica Blue, Concrete Grey, Snow Cyan, Pearl Lustre White, Dynasty Red, and Black. 

Maxus Mifa 9 offers an 8-year or 200,000 km battery warranty and a 5-year or 100,000 km bumper-to-bumper warranty. The first 100 Mifa 9 buyers will receive a complimentary 22 kWh AC Charger.

Visit the nearest Weststar Maxus showroom for more info.



 

Muhammad Syahnaz

Muhammad Syahnaz

Junior Content Writer

