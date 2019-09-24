Mercedes-AMG A35 4MATIC Sedan Launched, 306 hp, 400 Nm, RM 348,888

It looks like Mercedes-Benz Malaysia is going to go unchallenged with the local launch of the all-new Mercedes-AMG A35 4MATIC Sedan. While it may not be as big of a fire-breather as the full-fat A45 models, the A35 Sedan still pushes a good 306 hp and 400 Nm from a sturdy turbocharged 2.0-litre engine. Pricing stands at RM 348,888 – a competitive price in context.

You may be wondering why they’re choosing to launch the sedan first – and for that, you need only look at your fellow countrymen. In the past the A45 was available with a four-door coupe body in the CLA 45 and a crossover body in the GLA 45, but there wasn’t really a traditional sedan model. This sedan model appeals to a larger customer base, with the practicality consumers have expected to sacrifice when picking a performance car at this price point.

It’s the usual suspects when it comes to features and functionality. The AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G dual clutch transmission delivers power to all four wheels, while adaptive dampers help to keep the body control in check as you go from surface to surface.

19-inch alloy wheels sit at each corner – massive for the segment – which in turn complements the AMG body kit and other trim pieces for an aggressive overall look. The AMG treatment continues inside with aluminium trim elements in black and silver, an AMG performance steering wheel finished in Nappa leather, and leather-microfibre seats.

Equipment for the regular A Class models is already fairly strong, so it’s hard to imagine how Mercedes-Benz Malaysia would build upon it. MBUX remains front and centre, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality, as well as an LTE communications module for the Mercedes me connect services. Other things like a heads-up display, keyless entry and start, and wireless charging for your phone all help to sweeten the deal.

While the pricing may not be the same RM 1,000-per-hp that was associated with the old A45, it isn’t altogether outrageously priced. The top spec A250 Sedan stands at around RM 270,000 – meaning you’re paying a mere RM 70,000 more for an extra 80 hp, 50 Nm, and all-wheel drive – not a bad deal at all.

With the model being out overseas for at least a couple of months, demand and production has stabilized, which means that there shouldn’t be any supply issues should you want to sign on the dotted line.

