MetMalaysia predicts heavy rain in the next few days - get special perils insurance if you want extra protection for your car

The Department of Meteorology Malaysia (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning as they forecast continuous rain for the next few days in Peninsular Malaysia and some areas in Sabah & Sarawak.

According to MetMalaysia, there will be a concentration of wind and rain on the East Coast of the Peninsula and west of Sarawak, and this bit of weather has the potential to produce heavy rain and strong winds on the East Coast of the Peninsula from today till 11 November 2022.

States on the West Coast of the Peninsula, such as Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor are expected to experience heavy rain and thunderstorms from the afternoon till late in the evening.

This warning by the Met department is giving us a heads up of the potential bad weather in the next few days, so we better be prepared and, avoid areas that may be at risk of flooding.

If you must move around during this period, it is best to get special perils insurance for your vehicle as it'll give you extra protection.

The cost of special perils coverage varies according to insurance providers, but generally, it will set you back 0.5% of your vehicle's total value, which is not a lot to pay for added safety. As an example, if your vehicle is worth RM60k, the special perils add-on will only cost you RM300. Some even go as low as 0.2%, so it really does depend on your insurance provider.

If you're not sure what special perils insurance is, click here, as we've written a short piece which explains what it is and how you can obtain it.