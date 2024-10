Can the new MG5 Malaysia be a new competitor with the Proton S70? The MG5 sedan price starts from RM 86.900. Don’t miss out on the latest MG5 review here!

SAIC Motor Malaysia has officially launched the MG5 Sedan after launching two electric vehicles (MG4 and MG ZS). The MG5 is a normal gasoline-powered car whose competitors are the Proton S70, Toyota Vios, and Honda City.

The MG5 is a 5-seater Sedan that comes in only 1 single variant and uses CVT as its transmission. The MG5 Malaysia price starts at RM 93,900 but with an ‘Introductory Offer’, the MG5 starts from RM 86,900 (RM 7,000 rebate).

It comes with 5 choices of colours:

Nuclear Yellow

Artic White

Dynamic Red

Black Pearl

Camden Grey

MG5 Specs and Features

The MG5 Malaysia has many latest features and specifications that have better styling compared to other sedans that are currently available in the market. Here are the MG5 specifications and features that need to be highlighted:

Feature Specification Engine & Performance Engine 1.5L Turbocharged Transmission CVT Fuel Type Petrol Power Output 114HP Horsepower and 150Nm Max Torque Fuel Efficiency 17.5KM/L Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment System 10.25-inch HD Touchscreen Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Seating Leather Seats Climate Control Automatic Climate Control Driver Assistance Cruise Control, Rear Parking Sensors with Camera Exterior Style Headlamp Automatic LED Headlamp with DRL Wheels 17-inch Alloy Wheels Design Sleek and Modern Design Language Safety Features Safety Systems ABS, EBD, ESP, TCS, TPMS Airbags 6 (Front, Side & Curtain airbags) Child Safety ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors

The MG5 has the latest technology including the use of CVT and an engine that can run 114HP Horsepower and 150Nm Max Torque. The MG5 Sedan is also claimed to be 17.5km per liter which makes the car consume less fuel which can lead to saving fuel costs. The MG5 interior also includes a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen which offers a user-friendly interaction interface for accessing the infotainment.

MG5 Comparison with Popular Sedan

As the MG5 is the newly released sedan car, most of us will be questioning whether the new MG5 Sedan is better than any current sedan car that is popular in Malaysia. The dimensions for MG5 are 4,675 mm long and 1,842 mm wide (3 mm shorter and 40 mm wider than Honda CIVIC FE). The wheelbase is the same class as the Toyota Corolla (2,700 mm) and Honda CIVIC (2,735mm) and the boot size is 401 L. Here’s the breakdown of the differences between MG5, Proton S70, Toyota Vios, and Honda City:





Feature MG5 Proton S70 Toyota Vios Honda City Engine 1.5L Turbocharged 1.5L Turbocharged 1.5L Naturally Aspirated 1.5L Naturally Aspirated Transmission CVT 7-Speed DCT CVT CVT Safety Features Advanced Safety Suite Advanced Safety Suite Varies by variant Varies by variant Interior Tech 10.25" Touchscreen, Panoramic Sunroof 12.3" Touchscreen, Panoramic Sunroof - Smaller Touchscreen - No Sunroof - Smaller Touchscreen- No Sunroof Exterior Design Modern and Sporty Modern and Sporty Classic and Conservative Sleek and Modern Price Range RM93,900 (RM86,900 early bird) RM73,800 - RM94,800 RM89,600 - RM95,500 RM84,900 - RM99,900 (Petrol) RM 111,900 (Hybrid) Fuel Efficiency 17.5 km/L 15.6 km/L 15.8 km/L 15.6 km/L

This is the breakdown comparison between MG5 and a few of the popular sedans and the MG5 price is almost the same as other sedans. MG5 has more interesting technology and runs side by side with Proton S70 which makes it the closest competitor to the MG5. The other sedans also have their pros and cons on their own. The choice between all the sedans depends on the individual itself and their specific needs and references.

