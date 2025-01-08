MINI Outs Locally-Assembled 2025 Countryman S ALL4 At Estimated RM259k, About RM90k Cheaper Than CBU

MINI Malaysia has introduced the newest member to Countryman range, this time in locally assembled form for 2025. The Countryman S ALL4 comes with an estimated price of RM259,000 (on-the-road without insurance), or about RM270k with the Extended Warranty and Service Package tacked on.

Either way, this marks a price drop of around RM90,000 from the previous Countryman S ALL4 that arrived on our shores as a fully imported unit, bringing plenty of extra appeal to this newest generation of the brand’s SUV, one that debuted MINI’s "Charismatic Simplicity" design language.

Over its F60-based predecessor, this all-wheel-drive crossover boasts a taller and longer profile, offering enhanced spaciousness, safety, and comfort. Its robust design, upright stance, and widened track make it ideal for both urban commutes and outdoor adventures, or so goes the marketing material.

Equipped with a 2.0-litre B48 turbocharged engine petrol inline-4, the Countryman S ALL4 delivers 204 hp and 300 Nm of torque funnelled through an 8-speed automatic transmission, achieving 0-100 km/h in a claimed 7.4 seconds and a top speed of 228 km/h.

Meanwhile, its advanced ALL4 all-wheel-drive system ensures optimal grip and true all-weather ability (not all-terrain, mind you), while its suspension system balances comfort with the kind of go-kart agility we’ve come to expect from MINI.

Though its UKL2 platform undergirds many other front-drive SUVs from the BMW Group, but the MINI Countryman S ALL4 is set apart by a bold design characterised by an upright profile, short overhangs, and large 20-inch Windmill Spoke wheels.

Its octagonal grille, LED headlights with three adjustable light signatures, and seamless roofline underscore its contemporary appeal. The vehicle’s rear showcases upright LED taillights with unique light signatures.

Inside, the Countryman S ALL4 offers a spacious and refined cabin with more than a sprinkling of sustainable materials, including a two-tone recycled polyester fabric as part of the door and dashboard trim, which takes a minimalist approach to provide an unobstructed forward view, complemented by a 240-mm round OLED display for running MINI Operating System 9 to handle navigation, media, and driving information functions. Audio, meanwhile, is piped through a premium 365-watt Harman/Kardon audio system with 12 speakers.

High-quality John Cooper Works sport seats are included for a sporty touch, partly upholstered in plant-sourced ‘vegan leather’, but also feature memory and massage functions for the driver. Adjustable rear seats provide personalized comfort and flexibility, with up to 1,530 liters of expandable luggage space.

Safety is bolstered by the inclusion of the Driving Assistant Plus package, among other suites, which includes the many ADAS features we’ve come to expect such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Change Warning, Front Collision Warning with brake intervention, Parking Assistant Plus, and more. The available Driving Assistant Plus package adds advanced features such as Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go.

The MINI Countryman S ALL4 comes in some decidedly vibrant colors, including Smokey Green, Chili Red, and Blazing Blue, all paired with an interior palette and colour scheme that MINI are calling Dark Petrol.