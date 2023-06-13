Mission X - The most beautiful Porsche yet?

In conjunction with the 75 Years of Porsche Sports Cars, the German automaker unveiled the Porsche Mission X.

Paying homage to the brand's great sports car heritage that started out way back in 1948 with the Porsche 356 "No. 1" Roadster, the Porsche Mission X is regarded as the brand's pinnacle when it comes to performance and luxury.

The two-seater measures 4.5 metres long and two metres wide, the Porsche Mission X is basically a compact hypercar with a 2.73-metre wheelbase. That's more or less the same as two other iconic Porsche sports car models, the Carrera GT and this writer's all-time favourite car, the 918 Spyder.

With looks that can cut through the wind like butter, the aerodynamic properties are further elevated with mixed-size tyres - 20 inches up front and 21 inches mounted at the rear. Designed to look aggressive, muscular, and luxurious, the Rocket Metallic paint finish certainly ties everything together into one hell of an electric hypercar.

From the low-slung bodywork to showcased its 1.2-metre height to carbon-weave finishes below the beltline, it's hard to deny the beauty of the Porsche Mission X, even for non-Porsche fans. To make things even more dramatic, it comes with Le Mans-style doors and a glass dome with a carbon fibre exoskeleton as a roof just to name a few.

On the inside, you'll find a driver-focused asymmetric interior with two different-coloured seats in Kalahari Grey and Andalusia Brown made with CFRP shells, six-point harnesses, onboard cameras, and a Record button. Why? Perhaps its performance is so out of this world, the occupants have to look back at the recordings to see just how unbelievable the Porsche Mission X really is.

No word on any power figures yet but if the Porsche Mission X does go into production, it will be the fastest road-legal mission to lap around Nürburgring Nordschleife as Porsche themselves will try to strive for a power-to-weight ratio of roughly one PS per kilogram. That's going to be an amazing day if it does go roll off the production line.