Mitsubishi Motors scored big time by bagging the Good Design Award 2023 in Japan - All-new Triton, Xforce and New Delica Mini did them proud!

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has proudly announced that three of its vehicles, the all-new Triton pickup truck, the compact SUV Xforce, and the Delica Mini super height-wagon kei-car, have clinched the prestigious Good Design Award 2023, presented by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion.

Mitsubishi Motors, guided by its design philosophy of robust & ingenious, is committed to offering customers both reliability and excitement. This is achieved by building upon its core values of dynamic strength, robustness, and functionality while adapting to the ever-evolving times. The Triton, Xforce, and Delica Mini have earned this award for the design philosophy of Mitsubishi, each with its own unique design concept.

All-new Triton

The all-new Triton, set to debut in Japan in early 2024, captures the essence of Mitsubishi Motors. It promises a secure and comfortable ride in various weather and road conditions. Embodying the Beast Mode design concept, the Triton shows the ruggedness and strength typical of a Mitsubishi Tritons of the past. Its interior is tailor made for both work and leisure.

Jury comments on the Triton goes, “This pickup is targeted mainly at the ASEAN and Latin America markets. As a partner for work and leisure in these areas, it requires a power not found in passenger vehicles and a sense of fun that sets it apart from other commercial vehicles. The styling, consisting of a front face with a strong presence, distinctive lighting utilizing LEDs, a horizontally-themed silhouette, and square fenders, fully meets these requirements and clearly conveys the brand identity. In addition, the vehicle offers a spacious cabin, a functional instrument panel, a low cargo bed, and other friendly features, while also standing out for its excellent workmanship, including a cover for the inside of the cargo bed.”

All-new Xforce

The all-new Xforce - not available in Japan, is a compact SUV that balances comfort and performance all within a compact body. It stll boasts a spacious cabin and decent storage spaces, finishing off with a great exterior design indeed. The Xforce showcases stylish yet robust SUV styling with a modern touch.

Juries were kind enough when they said, “The exterior design, with the powerful front and rear fenders at its core, gives a sense of massiveness despite the vehicle’s compact size, and together with the shape of the headlights and rear combination lights, it exudes the appeal of an advanced SUV. Meanwhile, through well-organized, structured modeling and the skillful blending of colors, materials and finishes (CMF), the interior succeeds in creating a sense of excitement to match the external profile. The use of a hexagon motif in the details of both the interior and exterior also contributes to a sense of unity in the overall vehicle design.”

New Delica Mini

The new Delica Mini, inspired by the Delica minivan, combines a roomy interior with comfortable driving experience. It features an SUV-like styling, giving out powerful driving akin to the Delica, along with a cabin suited for outdoor or even everyday use.

On the Delica Mini, the juries had this to say, “The exterior design gives the impression of a sturdy tool, firm and powerful, but at the same time succeeds in conveying a sense of affability, especially with the ring-shaped headlights with cut-out tops. The body color also shows ingenuity, successfully combining a modern look with a boldness that evokes a sense of adventure. The interior design is also well matched to the exterior, giving a clean, sturdy impression, while the window surrounds, which incorporate the exterior color, also convey playfulness.”

These vehicles say a lot about Mitsubishi Motors and their engineering as well as their sense of styling. These rides were given a modern look aligning with the ever changing landscape of the market demands and preferences.

The Triton will definitely find its way here, here's hoping the Xforce and Delica Mini get cleared for the Malaysian market too. Till then, let's keep dreaming.