MYAirline prepares for SEA destinations by Q1 2023

Malaysia's latest budget airline, MYAirline, will most likely offer flights to Southeast Asia countries as early as the first quarter of 2023.

The plan has been in the works for quite some time as the proposal involves starting with domestic destinations first before moving on to offering overseas flights. Looking at the region, it won't be long before MYAirline goes global since it's already the final month of 2022.

Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand & more

As previously reported, MYAirline will be looking at offering international flights to destinations that will be kept under the four-hour flight duration. This will help to ensure that its operations can continue to provide 'low-cost air travel solutions' in the future.

The first few countries outside of Malaysia that MYAirlines are looking into are Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam. According to its CEO, Rayner Teo, "We are hoping that we will be able to target our first international flight during the end of the first quarter of next year. International flights are slightly more complicated in terms of approval because we have to deal with more than one country."

Langkawi, Kuching & KK already available

*Image credit: MYAirline

For those who are looking for an alternative carrier to fly over to places like Langkawi, Kuching, or Kota Kinabalu, MYAirline has already begun offering flights to these destinations as part of the first phase of the business.

So far, it's been positively reported with 80% of the load factor being achieved for flights to East Malaysia and about 70% to Langkawi. The next phase will involve places like Penang, Kota Bharu, and Sibu pending approval from the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM).