  4. Neta V vs BYD Dolphin comparison: The two cheapest EV goes head-to-head

Neta V vs BYD Dolphin comparison: The two cheapest EV goes head-to-head

Neta V vs BYD Dolphin comparison: The two cheapest EV goes head-to-head

Explore the battle of the most affordable EVs in Malaysia - Neta V vs BYD Dolphin. Get a detailed comparison on pricing, specs, interior, exterior, warranty packages and live promotions to help you choose your EV ride!

In the heart of Malaysia, a 'quiet' revolution is underway. Streets that were once echoed with the roar of traditional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), now witness the silent surge of electric vehicles (EVs). A wave of eco-consciousness is reshaping the nation's automotive landscape. Malaysia, traditionally known for its rich automotive heritage, is now emerging as a hub for the electric vehicle revolution. With an unprecedented influx of EVs, the nation stands on the cusp of a transformative era, where innovation is paving the way for a cleaner, greener future.

Malaysia's EV market has become a battleground of innovation, affordability, and performance from all the EVs that have made it here. Within a short span, we have seen the arrival of many EVs claiming to bring the best deal on the table with prices varying from as low as RM 99k++ to as high as RM 250k++. At the forefront of this clash are two formidable contenders: the Neta V and the BYD Dolphin. Both are currently the two most affordable EVs around as each offers a unique blend of style, performance, and engineering. As the demand for sustainable transportation grows, these models present serious options for Malaysian consumers. In this comparison, we'll focus on the key attributes of these EVs helping you decide the EV for you. 

Let us start with the biggest factor that always sways people's interest: 

The Price 

Neta V 

Priced at RM100,000, OTR without insurance - currently the cheapest EV available in Malaysia. Neta offers an affordable option for Malaysians looking to transition to electric vehicles.

BYD Dolphin 

BYD Doldpin price is RM100,530, OTR without insurance - the 2nd most affordable EV in the Malaysian market. BYD Dolphin is competitively priced, providing consumers with an enticing alternative in the EV market.

 

Specifications 

Neta V 

Electric Motor: 95 PS power, 160 Nm torque

Acceleration: 0 to 50km/h in 3.9 seconds

Top Speed: 120km/h

BYD Dolphin 

Electric Motor: 94 PS power, 180 Nm torque

Acceleration: 0 to 50km/h in 4.5 seconds

Top Speed: 150km/h

 

Battery Specs and Range 

Neta V 

Battery: 38.54 kWh, CATL-sourced ternary lithium battery. HEPT 3.0 Thermostatic Battery Management System with liquid cooling.

Neta V range: 380 km (NEDC) on a single charge.

Charging: Supports fast and slow charging 20%-80% in 30 minutes, optimized battery management system.

BYD Dolphin 

Battery: 44.9kWh Blade lithium iron phosphate battery. Advanced battery technology with efficient cooling.

BYD Dolphin range: 410 km (NEDC) on a single charge.

Charging: Supports fast charging, advanced battery management system.

 

Exterior

Neta V 

  • 16-inch wheels
  • Automatic halogen projector headlamps
  • LED Daytime running lights
  • LED tail lights

  • Exclusive body kit for Malaysian market only
  • Available in Sakura Pink, Sky Blue, Moonlight Green, Midnight Gray, Cyan, & White Storm
  • 335 liters, expandable to 552 liters

BYD Dolphin 

  • 16-inch wheels
  • LED headlamps with High Beam Assist
  • LED daytime running lights

  • LED tail lights
  • Available in Urban Grey with a grey/black interior & Sand White with a brown/black interior
  • 345 liters, expandable to 1,310 liters

 

Interior 

Neta V 

  • Synthetic leather seats
  • 14.6-inch rotating infotainment touchscreen.
  • 12-inch digital instrument cluster.

  • Six surround speakers.
  • Keyless entry
  • Phone projection

BYD Dolphin 

  • Sustainable Vegan leather seats.
  • Six surround speakers.
  • 12.8-inch rotating infotainment touchscreen.

  • 5-inch digital instrument cluster.
  • Electrically heated and adjustable side mirrors
  • Keyless entry
  • Wired Apple CarPlay support

 

Safety 

Neta V 

  • Two airbags
  • ABS (Anti-lock Braking System)
  • EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution)
  • ESC (Electronic Stability Control)
  • Brake assist
  • Traction control 
  • Hill start assist
  • Tyre pressure monitor 
  • Passive cruise control

BYD Dolphin 

  • Six airbags (front, side and curtain)
  • Tyre pressure monitoring system
  • 360-degree camera 
  • Door open warning
  • Autonomous emergency braking
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Rear cross traffic alert and brake
  • Lane keep assist
  • Predictive collision warning
  • Blind spot detection
  • Lane departure prevention

Warranty 

Neta V 

General parts: 5 years/150,000km

EV High-voltage components: 8 years/180,000km (battery & charger)

Body: 10 years/200,000km

BYD Dolphin 

Body: 6 years/150,000km 

Battery: 8 years/160,000 km

Drive unit: 8 years/150,000 km (motor, motor controller, DC assembly and electric control assembly)

 

Live promotion packages 

Neta V H3

Option 1: Offers a home charger, V2L adapter, powered tailgate, window tint film, an external air purifier, insurance, and a body kit. 

Option 2: Interest-free financing for up to seven years, subject to qualification.




 

Print
Muhammad Syahnaz

Muhammad Syahnaz

Junior Content Writer

