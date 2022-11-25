Launched: Goodyear Assurance ComfortTred tyres - Quiet & Comfortable for a Luxurious Ride

Goodyear Malaysia has officially launched its latest product for the local market - the Goodyear Assurance ComfortTred tyres.

Designed specifically for luxury passenger vehicles (both ICE and EV), the new Goodyear Assurance ComfortTred is all about providing the best levels of comfort and quietness together with its tagline, "Serenity Redefined".

ANX Technology - extra noise & vibration cancellation

The main highlight of the new Goodyear Assurance ComfortTred is the introduction of the ANX Technology in which the tyre is constructed with an extra noise and vibration cancelling layer built within to insulate against rolling noise.

They also worked hard on designing a new closed pattern design that further enhances its overall quietness which helps to reduce air pumping noise. If that wasn't enough, Goodyear took it a step further by including a higher number of tread blocks that are smaller which leads to a lower impact force and you guessed it, improves noise-reducing performance.

Safety from first to the last mile

The Goodyear Assurance ComfortTred also offers high levels of safety from the first to the last mile of usage, particularly for wet road grip and shorter braking distances. This was achieved by a new concoction of tread compound that includes high amounts of silica and resin.

The results are enhancements in overall traction that provides incremental modulation to the road's surfaces, better road contact, and water evacuation. There are 12 sizes available here in Malaysia ranging from 16-19 inches with prices ranging from RM420 to RM860 a piece.