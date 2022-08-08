Goodyear Worry Free Assurance Protects Against Road Hazards

Goodyear Malaysia wants to give Malaysian drivers extra peace of mind while on the road with its Worry Free Assurance programme - as long as their cars are riding on Goodyear tyres, of course.

Called WFA for short, Goodyear is now - effective July 1st, 2022 - offering an enhanced warranty for all its tyres sold throughout the country from Goodyear Autocare or participating outlets, regardless of minimum purchase.

Goodyear Worry Free Assurance programme

“Since the Malaysian government announced the endemic phase in May, the number of cars on the road has seen an increase of two-fold compared to 2019. As such, we want to encourage our customers to be aware of their vehicle tyre’s health so they can drive with peace of mind,”

“As an advocate of on-the-road safety, we believe the new Worry Free Assurance programme will help our customers stay safe and have an enjoyable drive for the long run,” said Alex Ng, Managing Director of Goodyear Malaysia.

Customers who participate in the programme receive 3 new benefits, including:

5-Years Warranty - Each customer of Goodyear tyres receives a five-year limited warranty from the date of purchase stated in the original invoice (as opposed to the tyre’s manufacturing date) covering manufacturer defects, workmanship, or materials used.

1-Year Road Hazard Warranty - For a period of 1 year from the stated date of purchase, customers are eligible for a free 1-to-1 exchange if the tyre or tyres are damaged beyond repair during normal driving by road hazards such as potholes and/or sharp objects as long as the tread depth is 5.0mm or higher. This is double the previous WFA coverage of 6-months and a minimum tread depth of 6.0mm.

2x Free Tyre Safety Check - The new WFA programme ensures customers’ tyres are in optimal condition by providing two free tyre safety checks. Customers may return to the original Goodyear Autocare centre where they purchased their tyres for the two free safety checks on the sixth and twelfth month from the date of purchase, giving customers additional peace of mind while driving.

Customers who purchase any new Goodyear consumer tyres can easily sign up to be part of the Worry Free Assurance programme by following 3 simple steps:

Purchase any new Goodyear consumer tyres from Goodyear Autocare or participating outlets.

Receive invoice and WFA card from Goodyear Autocare or participating outlets.

Register the purchased tyres on https://www.goodyear.com.my/warranty/register-your-tyres to activate their WFA, by uploading your receipt and WFA card number.

Customers who intend to claim the free 1-to-1 exchange or conduct the free tyre safety check must provide both their WFA card and purchase invoice at the participating outlets.

Should the WFA card be missing, customers can print out the WFA online registration instead.