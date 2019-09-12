New Mazda CX-5 Open For Booking - 5 variants, 2.2L Diesel AWD Dropped

Shortly after its first public preview, Bermaz Motor, the exclusive distributor of Mazda vehicles in Malaysia has opened its order books for the updated 2019 Mazda CX-5, the company’s most successful SUV model.

Prices will be announced at a later date but five variants have been confirmed, with the previously available CX-5 2.2L Skyactiv-D (AWD) turbodiesel has been dropped in favour of the CX-5 2.5L Turbo (AWD) petrol model. The 2.2L 2WD turbodiesel variant remains. This is how the range shapes up now:

CX-5 2.0L GL Skyactiv-G (FWD, 162 hp/ 213 Nm @ 4,000 rpm)

CX-5 2.0L GLS Skyactiv-G (FWD, 162 hp/ 213 Nm @ 4,000 rpm)

CX-5 2.5L GLS Skyactiv-G (FWD, 192 hp/ 258 Nm @ 4,000 rpm)

CX-5 2.2L GLS Skyactiv-D (FWD, 188 hp/ 450 Nm @ 2,000 rpm)

CX-5 2.5L Skyactiv-G Turbo (AWD, 228 hp/ 420 Nm @ 2,000 rpm)

Article continues below

All variants are locally assembled (CKD) at the Mazda Inokom plant in Kulim, Kedah.

The new 2.5L turbo engine has one of the highest compression ratios of any four-cylinder turbocharged engine, at 10.5:1, achieved through a series of innovative Skyactiv technologies. These include an oil pump with continuously variable displacement, multi-hole injectors, Mazda’s Dynamic Pressure Turbo system and cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR), all working to maximise combustion efficiency and minimise energy losses. A pulse scavenging 4-3-1 exhaust manifold prevents exhaust gases from restricting airflow through the engine and helps the engine breathe freely.

All variants are paired with a Skyactiv-Drive 6-Speed automatic transmission with a manual shift mode. Mazda’s new G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) feature is also supplied as standard across all variants. In the updated version, GVC Plus improves steering response as the driver straightens the wheel, by adding a hint of braking to the outer wheels.

New convenience features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as standard, accessible via the Mazda Connect Infotainment display. There is also the introduction of a new configurable 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster display. Exclusive to the Skyactiv-G 2.5L Turbo variant is the Coloured Windshield head-up display.

In terms of safety, all variants are supplied with 6-airbags, ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, and Hill-Start Assist.

The standard equipment highlights, by variant, are as follows:

CX-5 2.0L GL Skyactiv-G

17-inch alloy wheels, 225/65/R17 tyres

GVC Plus

Automatic LED headlamps

Bulb type DRLs

LED taillights

Mazda Connect Infotainment System With Voice Command

Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

4.6 inch TFT LCD Standard Display

Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control

Fabric seats, leather steering wheel, and gearknob

7-inch touchscreen infotainment display

Reverse camera

Rear parking sensors

CX-5 2.0L GLS Skyactiv-G

Signature LED headlights

LED DRLs

Signature LED taillights

Front parking sensors

Piano Black door trim

Metal and wood dashboard trim

10-Way adjustable, powered driver seat

6-Way adjustable, powered passenger seat

2-Position driver seat memory

Leather seats

Power tailgate

360-degree View Monitor

Walk Away Lock

Adaptive Front-Lighting System (AFS)

Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM)

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) – Front

CX-5 2.5L GLS Skyactiv-G

19-inch alloy wheels, 225/55/R19 tyres

7-inch TFT Display instrument cluster display

Driver Attention Alert (DAA)

Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) – Rear

CX-5 2.2L Skyactiv-D

Adaptive LED Headlights (ALH)

Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS)

CX-5 2.5L Skyactiv-G Turbo

Active Head-Up Display (Colour Windshield Projection)

The colour lineup includes Soul Red Crystal, Machine Gray, Snowflake White Pearl, Deep Crystal Blue, Sonic Silver, Meteor Gray, Jet Black, and Arctic White; totaling 8 colours.

All new Mazda vehicles registered from January 1, 2019 onwards are offered with a 5-Year/100,000 km manufacturer warranty and 5-Year/100,000 km free maintenance package according to manufacturer’s standards inclusive of labour, parts, and lubricants.